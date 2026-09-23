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Merck Foundation in Partnership with African and Asian First Ladies Invites Applications for Their 2026 Fashion, Film and Song Awards “More Than a Moth”r” “nd “Diabetes and Hypert”nsion”
(MENAFN- APO Group) DAKAR, Senegal, September 22, 2026/ -- Merck Foundation (, the German not-for-profit organization, in partnership with the African and Asian First Ladies, also the Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation more Than a Mother” announced Call for Applications for their Fashion, Song, and Film Awards 2026, under two themes: “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes & Hypertension”.
The theme of “More Than a Mother” Awards is to raise awareness on social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels. The theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” Awards is to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
Apply now:
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) expressed, “Together with my dear sisters, the African and Asian First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have announced the Call for Applications for the 2026 Edition of Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ and ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’.
I warmly invite entries from Singers, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, and new potential talents in these fields, to submit their creative work, carrying powerful messages that break the silence and become the voices of the voiceless in their communities.”
The last date to apply for Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ is 30th September 2026. And last date to apply for Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’ is 30th October 2026.
Merck Foundation recently announced and celebrated 50 winners from 15 African countries, for their 2025 Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ and ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’.
The theme of “More Than a Mother” Awards is to raise awareness on social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels. The theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” Awards is to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
Apply now:
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) expressed, “Together with my dear sisters, the African and Asian First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have announced the Call for Applications for the 2026 Edition of Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ and ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’.
I warmly invite entries from Singers, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, and new potential talents in these fields, to submit their creative work, carrying powerful messages that break the silence and become the voices of the voiceless in their communities.”
The last date to apply for Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ is 30th September 2026. And last date to apply for Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’ is 30th October 2026.
Merck Foundation recently announced and celebrated 50 winners from 15 African countries, for their 2025 Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards ‘More Than a Mother’ and ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’.
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