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Gaza Death Toll Hits 73,922 as Israel Kills Three More Palestinians
(MENAFN) Three more Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours, Gaza's Health Ministry reported Wednesday, pushing the cumulative death toll from Israel's three-year military campaign in the enclave to 73,922.
According to the ministry's daily statistical update, hospitals across Gaza took in three newly recovered bodies along with 18 wounded patients in the same 24-hour span. The ministry did not disclose specifics on how the deaths and injuries occurred.
The report comes as the Israeli military continues, according to the ministry, to breach the ceasefire that has technically been in place since Oct. 10, 2025. Those breaches alone have killed 1,402 Palestinians and wounded 4,881 more since the truce took effect, the ministry said.
Tallied from the start of the offensive in October 2023, the overall toll now stands at 73,922 dead and 174,995 injured, per the ministry's figures.
Beyond the human cost — with children and women making up most of the casualties — the devastation has reshaped Gaza's physical landscape. Roughly 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, and the United Nations has put the price tag for reconstruction at approximately $70 billion.
According to the ministry's daily statistical update, hospitals across Gaza took in three newly recovered bodies along with 18 wounded patients in the same 24-hour span. The ministry did not disclose specifics on how the deaths and injuries occurred.
The report comes as the Israeli military continues, according to the ministry, to breach the ceasefire that has technically been in place since Oct. 10, 2025. Those breaches alone have killed 1,402 Palestinians and wounded 4,881 more since the truce took effect, the ministry said.
Tallied from the start of the offensive in October 2023, the overall toll now stands at 73,922 dead and 174,995 injured, per the ministry's figures.
Beyond the human cost — with children and women making up most of the casualties — the devastation has reshaped Gaza's physical landscape. Roughly 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, and the United Nations has put the price tag for reconstruction at approximately $70 billion.
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