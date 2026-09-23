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Writing on behalf of Mohan Babu University
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22nd September 2026: Mohan Babu University (MBU), recognized as the Best University in Andhra Pradesh among India’s premier institutions, has partnered with PhysicsWallah (PW Skills), an Indian edtech platform that provides accessible and comprehensive learning experiences to students, through its career-skills platform PW Skills. This is to strengthen the transition of the students from classroom learning to the workplace. The collaboration will bring industry exposure, hands-on learning and structured career preparation into the MBU experience, giving students opportunities to build technical capabilities alongside the broader skills needed to navigate an evolving employment landscape.
The partnership comes at a time when the gap between education and employment remains a national concern. The Human Capital for Viksit Bharat report notes that overall youth employability stood at 54.8% in 2025 and points to a 63% talent shortage reported by Indian companies, particularly across IT, engineering services and sales. At the same time, the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 39% of workers’ existing skill sets are expected to change or become outdated by 2030, with analytical thinking, adaptability, technological literacy, artificial intelligence and big data among the skills employers continue to prioritise. For universities such as MBU, these trends underline the need to integrate industry exposure, practical learning and career readiness more closely into higher education.
The partnership comes at a time when the gap between education and employment remains a national concern. The Human Capital for Viksit Bharat report notes that overall youth employability stood at 54.8% in 2025 and points to a 63% talent shortage reported by Indian companies, particularly across IT, engineering services and sales. At the same time, the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 39% of workers’ existing skill sets are expected to change or become outdated by 2030, with analytical thinking, adaptability, technological literacy, artificial intelligence and big data among the skills employers continue to prioritise. For universities such as MBU, these trends underline the need to integrate industry exposure, practical learning and career readiness more closely into higher education.
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