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BenQ Unveils "MOBIUZ Game Art Museum" Experience at Tokyo Game Show 2026, Debuts Game Art Color HDR Across Its Gaming Monitor Lineup
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) BenQ, a global innovator in display technology, showcased its MOBIUZ gaming monitor line-up
at Tokyo Game Show 2026 (TGS2026), held at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo from September 17 to 20, under this year's theme,
"MOBIUZ Game Art Museum.” True to that name, BenQ styled its booth as a museum-like space, designed to let visitors closely
experience the delicate, art style-based colour tuning behind each MOBIUZ display. The theme centres on how MOBIUZ monitors
reproduce the work of game creators through this colour tuning, treating each title's visual identity as something to be faithfully
rendered rather than simply displayed.
At the heart of this year's showcase is Game Art Color HDR, a new firmware feature that builds on BenQ's existing Smart Game
Art technology. The feature introduces three HDR presets (Immersive, Balanced and Vivid) for each game art colour mode, giving
players finer control over how a title's colour palette and contrast are reproduced on screen. It is available across BenQ's three
premium OLED models (EX271UZ, EX321UZ, EX271QZ) and three of its latest QHD models (EX271QMZ, EX271QM, EX271QP), six
displays in all.
Beyond the display wall, the Tokyo booth gave visitors a dedicated area to compare each model's performance side by side, and a
hands-on zone to try anticipated game titles in MOBIUZ's flagship setup. This ran alongside exhibits featuring game developers
speaking to their own creative choices around visuals and world-building, the same choices Game Art Color HDR is built to
reproduce on screen.
Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia, said, “Gaming today is as much about a title's visual identity as it is
about performance, and Indian gamers are increasingly discerning about both. Game Art Color HDR, MOBIUZ users can
experience a game the way its creators intended, whether that's the painterly warmth of a fantasy title or the stark contrast of a
sci-fi world. As India's gaming and esports audience continues to grow, this is the kind of display innovation we’re bringing closer
to our market."
Speaking on the BenQ MOBIUZ range, Jeffrey Liang, President, BenQ Asia Pacific, said, "The Game Art Museum concept is really
about how closely we work with game creators on colour science. Game Art Color HDR is a direct result of that: it lets a monitor
read a title's art direction and respond to it. As APAC becomes one of the fastest-growing regions for PC and console gaming, that
kind of art-led engineering is what will differentiate MOBIUZ as the category matures.”
The visit also highlighted the strength of BenQ’s gaming ecosystem in Japan, with Galleria emerging as a strong example of a
dedicated gaming partnership. Galleria’s gaming PCs were present across all 11 halls of Tokyo Game Show, including the BenQ
booth, while the company uses BenQ MOBIUZ monitors across its gaming PCs and tournaments. The experience offered a
broader view of how gaming is evolving beyond a specific age group, with strong participation from consumers across age
segments. This also points to the potential for India’s gaming market to expand as a generation that has grown up with gaming
enters adulthood. With India's gaming audience still skewing younger, BenQ sees a market with real room to grow over the next
decade.
About the BenQ Group
The BenQ Group is a global $25+ billion enterprise comprising nearly 20 independent companies across 30+ countries. With a
combined workforce of over 100,000, the Group leads in display technology, green energy, IC design, precision components and
system integration. Unified by a shared vision of Bringing Enjoyment 'N' Quality to Life, key companies include BenQ Corporation,
AU Optronics, Qisda, Darfon Electronics and BenQ Medical Technology, among others.
at Tokyo Game Show 2026 (TGS2026), held at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo from September 17 to 20, under this year's theme,
"MOBIUZ Game Art Museum.” True to that name, BenQ styled its booth as a museum-like space, designed to let visitors closely
experience the delicate, art style-based colour tuning behind each MOBIUZ display. The theme centres on how MOBIUZ monitors
reproduce the work of game creators through this colour tuning, treating each title's visual identity as something to be faithfully
rendered rather than simply displayed.
At the heart of this year's showcase is Game Art Color HDR, a new firmware feature that builds on BenQ's existing Smart Game
Art technology. The feature introduces three HDR presets (Immersive, Balanced and Vivid) for each game art colour mode, giving
players finer control over how a title's colour palette and contrast are reproduced on screen. It is available across BenQ's three
premium OLED models (EX271UZ, EX321UZ, EX271QZ) and three of its latest QHD models (EX271QMZ, EX271QM, EX271QP), six
displays in all.
Beyond the display wall, the Tokyo booth gave visitors a dedicated area to compare each model's performance side by side, and a
hands-on zone to try anticipated game titles in MOBIUZ's flagship setup. This ran alongside exhibits featuring game developers
speaking to their own creative choices around visuals and world-building, the same choices Game Art Color HDR is built to
reproduce on screen.
Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia, said, “Gaming today is as much about a title's visual identity as it is
about performance, and Indian gamers are increasingly discerning about both. Game Art Color HDR, MOBIUZ users can
experience a game the way its creators intended, whether that's the painterly warmth of a fantasy title or the stark contrast of a
sci-fi world. As India's gaming and esports audience continues to grow, this is the kind of display innovation we’re bringing closer
to our market."
Speaking on the BenQ MOBIUZ range, Jeffrey Liang, President, BenQ Asia Pacific, said, "The Game Art Museum concept is really
about how closely we work with game creators on colour science. Game Art Color HDR is a direct result of that: it lets a monitor
read a title's art direction and respond to it. As APAC becomes one of the fastest-growing regions for PC and console gaming, that
kind of art-led engineering is what will differentiate MOBIUZ as the category matures.”
The visit also highlighted the strength of BenQ’s gaming ecosystem in Japan, with Galleria emerging as a strong example of a
dedicated gaming partnership. Galleria’s gaming PCs were present across all 11 halls of Tokyo Game Show, including the BenQ
booth, while the company uses BenQ MOBIUZ monitors across its gaming PCs and tournaments. The experience offered a
broader view of how gaming is evolving beyond a specific age group, with strong participation from consumers across age
segments. This also points to the potential for India’s gaming market to expand as a generation that has grown up with gaming
enters adulthood. With India's gaming audience still skewing younger, BenQ sees a market with real room to grow over the next
decade.
About the BenQ Group
The BenQ Group is a global $25+ billion enterprise comprising nearly 20 independent companies across 30+ countries. With a
combined workforce of over 100,000, the Group leads in display technology, green energy, IC design, precision components and
system integration. Unified by a shared vision of Bringing Enjoyment 'N' Quality to Life, key companies include BenQ Corporation,
AU Optronics, Qisda, Darfon Electronics and BenQ Medical Technology, among others.
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