403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AIR INDIA EXPRESS WINS ‘BEST USE OF AI IN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE’ AWARD FOR AI-POWERED GUEST SUPPORT
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)
23 September 2026, Bengaluru: Air India Express has been recognised with the ‘Best Use of AI in Customer Experience’ award at the UBS Forums 25th CX Strategy Summit & Awards 2026 for its AI-powered guest support capabilities led by Tia, the airline's digital face for guest assistance.
The award follows Air India Express' recent 4-Star World Airline Rating from Skytrax, a significant validation of the airline's ongoing transformation of guest experience. The rating, the highest attainable distinction for a value carrier, recognises strong product standards and effective service delivery across the travel journey. While the Skytrax recognition reflects enhancements across onboard, airport, and service delivery standards, innovations such as Tia demonstrate how the airline is also elevating the digital experience, enabling guests to access faster, simpler, and more personalised support at every stage of their journey.
Designed to combine artificial intelligence with human empathy, Tia provides 24x7 support across the airline's website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, WhatsApp, and Contact Centre. Serving as the first point of contact for guests seeking self-service support, Tia helps deliver faster resolutions and a more seamless experience across channels. More than 75% of guest interactions are now resolved through Tia's chat and voice automation capabilities, reducing the need for guests to wait in call queues or for email responses.
With more than 100 self-service options, Tia helps guests independently manage bookings, cancellations, refunds, flight status checks, baggage queries, and travel-related information. It currently resolves around 15,000 guest queries daily across Air India Express' digital channels. During the West Asia-related disruptions in April, Tia successfully handled nearly four-fifths of all guest queries received. It facilitated booking changes, rescheduling, and cancellations, including modifications to both origin and destination stations, subject to seat availability, helping stranded guests reach home faster during the disruption.
Guests also have the option to connect directly with Customer Happiness Specialists whenever required, with complete interaction history and context seamlessly transferred across channels to deliver a smooth and personalised experience.
Tia continues to evolve with advanced AI capabilities, enabling more personalised, intuitive, and responsive support for guests. Future enhancements will focus on multilingual assistance, deeper personalisation, and expanded self-service capabilities to further simplify the travel experience and enhance guest satisfaction.
Introduced in 2021, Tia was the first chatbot-based assistance platform deployed by an airline in India, offering guests real-time support across the airline's website and mobile application. Today, it has evolved into a comprehensive AI-enabled support platform across digital and voice channels. Guests can connect with Tia via WhatsApp at +91 6360012345 or through the airline's voice support channel at +91 124 4435600.
23 September 2026, Bengaluru: Air India Express has been recognised with the ‘Best Use of AI in Customer Experience’ award at the UBS Forums 25th CX Strategy Summit & Awards 2026 for its AI-powered guest support capabilities led by Tia, the airline's digital face for guest assistance.
The award follows Air India Express' recent 4-Star World Airline Rating from Skytrax, a significant validation of the airline's ongoing transformation of guest experience. The rating, the highest attainable distinction for a value carrier, recognises strong product standards and effective service delivery across the travel journey. While the Skytrax recognition reflects enhancements across onboard, airport, and service delivery standards, innovations such as Tia demonstrate how the airline is also elevating the digital experience, enabling guests to access faster, simpler, and more personalised support at every stage of their journey.
Designed to combine artificial intelligence with human empathy, Tia provides 24x7 support across the airline's website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, WhatsApp, and Contact Centre. Serving as the first point of contact for guests seeking self-service support, Tia helps deliver faster resolutions and a more seamless experience across channels. More than 75% of guest interactions are now resolved through Tia's chat and voice automation capabilities, reducing the need for guests to wait in call queues or for email responses.
With more than 100 self-service options, Tia helps guests independently manage bookings, cancellations, refunds, flight status checks, baggage queries, and travel-related information. It currently resolves around 15,000 guest queries daily across Air India Express' digital channels. During the West Asia-related disruptions in April, Tia successfully handled nearly four-fifths of all guest queries received. It facilitated booking changes, rescheduling, and cancellations, including modifications to both origin and destination stations, subject to seat availability, helping stranded guests reach home faster during the disruption.
Guests also have the option to connect directly with Customer Happiness Specialists whenever required, with complete interaction history and context seamlessly transferred across channels to deliver a smooth and personalised experience.
Tia continues to evolve with advanced AI capabilities, enabling more personalised, intuitive, and responsive support for guests. Future enhancements will focus on multilingual assistance, deeper personalisation, and expanded self-service capabilities to further simplify the travel experience and enhance guest satisfaction.
Introduced in 2021, Tia was the first chatbot-based assistance platform deployed by an airline in India, offering guests real-time support across the airline's website and mobile application. Today, it has evolved into a comprehensive AI-enabled support platform across digital and voice channels. Guests can connect with Tia via WhatsApp at +91 6360012345 or through the airline's voice support channel at +91 124 4435600.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment