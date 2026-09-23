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Tata AIA Launches Momentum Value 50 Index Fund to Help Consumers Participate in Changing Market Opportunities
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) : Equity markets are dynamic, with different sectors, companies and investment themes creating opportunities across different market cycles. For investors, navigating these changing market conditions requires an approach that can evaluate opportunities beyond a single investment style.
Recognising this evolving investor need, Tata AIA Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers, today announced the launch of the Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund
Bringing Together Market Trends and Valuation Opportunities
Investment markets often move through different phases, where leadership across sectors and companies changes over time. While some companies demonstrate stronger market performance, others may present opportunities based on attractive valuations.
The Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund brings together these two complementary investment approaches:
.Momentum Investing Focuses on companies demonstrating relatively stronger market performance trends.
.Value Investing Identifies companies that may offer attractive valuations relative to their fundamentals.
By combining these approaches, the fund aims to provide consumers with a diversified and systematic way to participate in equity markets through a transparent investment framework.
Commenting on the launch, Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said:
"Equity markets continue to evolve, with different sectors and investment styles gaining prominence across market cycles. In such an environment, a multifactor approach that considers both momentum and value can provide investors with a broader perspective while evaluating equity opportunities.
The Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund combines these two investment characteristics through a systematic and transparent framework, allowing Consumers to participate in equity markets with an approach that considers both market trends and valuation discipline. This launch reflects our commitment to offering innovative investment solutions aligned with evolving Consumer needs."
The fund selects companies from the BSE 500 universe based on momentum and value characteristics, customised as per IRDAI regulatory requirements, and is benchmarked against the BSE 500 Momentum Value 50 Index (Customized).
Why This Fund Matters for Consumers
Building long-term wealth requires staying invested through changing market environments. However, relying on a single investment approach may not always capture different opportunities that emerge across market cycles.
The Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund helps consumers participate in evolving market opportunities through:
.Diversified Equity Exposure: The fund provides exposure to companies selected from the broad BSE 500 universe, enabling participation across different sectors and market segments.
.A Disciplined Investment Framework: The fund follows a transparent, rules-based methodology that combines momentum and value characteristics to identify investment opportunities.
.Long-Term Wealth Creation Orientation: The fund provides Consumers an opportunity to participate in equity markets through a structured approach aligned with long-term financial goals.
.Life insurance protection to safeguard their family's financial future
Available through Tata AIA's eligible ULIP solutions, the fund allows Consumers to participate in equity markets while continuing to benefit from the protection and long-term financial planning proposition offered by life insurance.
New Fund Offer Details
.NFO Period: 23 September 2026 to 30 September 2026
.Units issued at NAV: 10
Key Features of Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund
Benchmark:
BSE 500 Momentum Value 50 Index (Customized)
Asset Allocation:
.80%–100% in Equity and Equity Related Instruments
.–%–20% in Cash, Money Market Instruments and Mutual Funds
Supporting Evolving Investor Needs
As investors increasingly look for investment strategies that combine multiple perspectives, multifactor investing is gaining relevance globally. By bringing together momentum and value characteristics, the Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund offers consumers a differentiated way to build equity exposure while maintaining diversification and investment discipline.
The Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund will be available across select Tata AIA Life Insurance ULIP solutions.
Consumers can review availability across solutions and detailed fund information on
Risk Note
Investors should carefully assess their risk appetite before investing as the fund carries a high-risk profile. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Note: Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Market-linked investments are subject to market risks
Recognising this evolving investor need, Tata AIA Life Insurance, one of India's leading private life insurers, today announced the launch of the Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund
Bringing Together Market Trends and Valuation Opportunities
Investment markets often move through different phases, where leadership across sectors and companies changes over time. While some companies demonstrate stronger market performance, others may present opportunities based on attractive valuations.
The Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund brings together these two complementary investment approaches:
.Momentum Investing Focuses on companies demonstrating relatively stronger market performance trends.
.Value Investing Identifies companies that may offer attractive valuations relative to their fundamentals.
By combining these approaches, the fund aims to provide consumers with a diversified and systematic way to participate in equity markets through a transparent investment framework.
Commenting on the launch, Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said:
"Equity markets continue to evolve, with different sectors and investment styles gaining prominence across market cycles. In such an environment, a multifactor approach that considers both momentum and value can provide investors with a broader perspective while evaluating equity opportunities.
The Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund combines these two investment characteristics through a systematic and transparent framework, allowing Consumers to participate in equity markets with an approach that considers both market trends and valuation discipline. This launch reflects our commitment to offering innovative investment solutions aligned with evolving Consumer needs."
The fund selects companies from the BSE 500 universe based on momentum and value characteristics, customised as per IRDAI regulatory requirements, and is benchmarked against the BSE 500 Momentum Value 50 Index (Customized).
Why This Fund Matters for Consumers
Building long-term wealth requires staying invested through changing market environments. However, relying on a single investment approach may not always capture different opportunities that emerge across market cycles.
The Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund helps consumers participate in evolving market opportunities through:
.Diversified Equity Exposure: The fund provides exposure to companies selected from the broad BSE 500 universe, enabling participation across different sectors and market segments.
.A Disciplined Investment Framework: The fund follows a transparent, rules-based methodology that combines momentum and value characteristics to identify investment opportunities.
.Long-Term Wealth Creation Orientation: The fund provides Consumers an opportunity to participate in equity markets through a structured approach aligned with long-term financial goals.
.Life insurance protection to safeguard their family's financial future
Available through Tata AIA's eligible ULIP solutions, the fund allows Consumers to participate in equity markets while continuing to benefit from the protection and long-term financial planning proposition offered by life insurance.
New Fund Offer Details
.NFO Period: 23 September 2026 to 30 September 2026
.Units issued at NAV: 10
Key Features of Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund
Benchmark:
BSE 500 Momentum Value 50 Index (Customized)
Asset Allocation:
.80%–100% in Equity and Equity Related Instruments
.–%–20% in Cash, Money Market Instruments and Mutual Funds
Supporting Evolving Investor Needs
As investors increasingly look for investment strategies that combine multiple perspectives, multifactor investing is gaining relevance globally. By bringing together momentum and value characteristics, the Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund offers consumers a differentiated way to build equity exposure while maintaining diversification and investment discipline.
The Tata AIA Momentum Value 50 Index Fund will be available across select Tata AIA Life Insurance ULIP solutions.
Consumers can review availability across solutions and detailed fund information on
Risk Note
Investors should carefully assess their risk appetite before investing as the fund carries a high-risk profile. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Note: Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Market-linked investments are subject to market risks
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