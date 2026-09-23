Totalenergies Takes FID On Gas Field Offshore Nigeria

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)TotalEnergies and its partner AMNI have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the development of the Ima gas field, located across the OML 112 and OML 117 offshore licenses in Nigeria, TotalEnergies said.

TotalEnergies, which holds a 40% interest and operates the project, will develop Ima together with AMNI, which holds the remaining 60%.

Located in shallow waters near Bonny Island, the field will be developed using a single platform connected by a 22-kilometer pipeline to Nigeria LNG, in which TotalEnergies holds a 15% stake. Production is expected to start in 2028, with the field projected to reach a plateau of 350 million cubic feet per day, equivalent to more than 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Once operational, Ima is expected to provide around one-third of the gas required for the ongoing Nigeria LNG Train 7 expansion, which will increase the facility's liquefaction capacity from 22 million tons per annum (Mtpa) to 30 Mtpa. TotalEnergies described Ima as a low-cost, low-emissions development featuring a simplified platform design and electricity supplied from shore. The project will also operate without routine flaring and will include permanent methane detection and monitoring.

The development is being carried out with Nigerian company AMNI and is expected to have a significant local-content component, with all key contractors being Nigerian companies. Around 60% of the workforce during the development phase is expected to be recruited from host communities.

“We are very pleased to announce the FID for the Ima gas project, marking a new milestone in the deployment of our integrated gas strategy in Nigeria,” Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, said.

He noted that Ima follows the Ubeta gas project, which was sanctioned in 2024 and is expected to start up next year.

According to TotalEnergies, the project demonstrates its ability to develop new low-cost and low-emissions gas resources following incentives introduced by the Nigerian government for non-associated gas developments.

TotalEnergies has operated in Nigeria for more than 60 years and currently employs more than 1,800 people across its businesses in the country. Nigeria is one of the major contributors to TotalEnergies' hydrocarbon production. The company produced 188,000 boe/d in Nigeria in 2025. Its operations in the country also include an extensive distribution network of around 540 service stations.

The Ima project is expected to strengthen domestic gas supply and support the expansion of Nigeria LNG's liquefaction capacity, while also contributing to local employment and economic development. TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company active in around 120 countries, with more than 100,000 employees. Its portfolio includes oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity.