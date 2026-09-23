Winnebago Industries To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2026 Financial Results On October 21, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, plans to issue its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. At 9:00 a.m. CT, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Michael Happe, president and chief executive officer, and Bryan Hughes, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

You are invited to listen to the call via the“Investors” section of the Company's website, . The event will be archived and available for replay for up to one year. To access the replay, visit .

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations materials, visit .

Contacts

Investors: Joan Ondala ...

Media: Daniel Sullivan ...