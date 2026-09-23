Kimberly K. Horton, Showcased By Influential Women, Connects Faith, Philanthropy, And Purposeful Leadership

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Seasoned Nonprofit Executive and Philanthropic Strategist, Kim Combines Fundraising Expertise, Servant Leadership, and Faith to Strengthen Organizational ImpactColumbus, Ohio – Kimberly K. Horton (Kim), MA, CFRE, has built a distinguished career at the intersection of nonprofit leadership, philanthropy, fundraising, and organizational strategy. As President of The Hodge Group, a boutique consulting firm specializing in fundraising, capital campaigns, strategic planning, and public-private partnerships, she provides senior-level counsel to mid-sized nonprofit organizations navigating complex development initiatives and changing funding environments.With more than two decades of nonprofit experience, Kim works with organizations on campaign design, board development, annual fund strategy, organizational alignment, and broader development planning. Her approach combines practical experience with a deeply held commitment to servant leadership, integrity, and service excellence.Her career began with nonprofit operations and executive support at the Dayton Area Chapter of the American Red Cross. She later expanded her responsibilities into revenue development with the Food Bank of the Miami Valley. These early roles established a strong foundation in nonprofit operations while exposing her to the importance of sustainable revenue, community relationships, and effective stewardship.Kim's professional journey expanded to a dedicated focus on Institutional Advancement in higher education. At United Theological Seminary, Antioch University Midwest, and Edison State Community College, she worked alongside institutional leadership to enhance their development strategies, gaining valuable experience in fundraising, governance, donor engagement, and organizational growth.Over time, Kim shifted into a broader consulting and advisory career. Through The Hodge Group, she now helps nonprofit leadership teams evaluate their organizations, identify opportunities, strengthen fundraising systems, and align their strategies with long-term objectives.Education has played an important role in shaping Kim's approach. She began her studies in Music Education at The Ohio State University. She eventually earned her Bachelor's degree in Human Services Administration and a Master's degree in Conflict Analysis and Engagement from Antioch University. Both of her degrees were earned in her adult years while she worked full time and juggled a growing family. Her multidisciplinary academic background and navigation of higher education as an adult contributed to her ability to understand both the human and organizational dimensions of nonprofit leadership.Kim is also a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE), which is a designation she has held since 2013. This is a reflection of her professional commitment to fundraising standards and continued development. She is an active member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals at both the national and local levels. Her professional involvement extends to GivingUSA, where she serves as a board member and editorial review board member.Leadership development is another of Kim's passions. Through Women in Christian Leadership, she serves as Director of the Leadership Academy and authored the curriculum for the program. Her involvement reflects her interest in helping women develop their leadership capabilities while remaining grounded in purpose and service.For Kim, success is inseparable from faith and mentorship. She attributes much of what she has accomplished to her faith, which guides her work and decision-making, as well as to the mentors who have influenced her throughout her career. Her education in human services and conflict analysis, combined with years of practical experience, has given her tools to serve organizations effectively and with purpose.One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice Kim has received is to treat every experience she is offered as a gift and to respond by living fully into the gift. That philosophy has influenced the way she approaches professional opportunities, leadership responsibilities, and service to others.Kim encourages young women entering the nonprofit development field to think beyond fundraising. Rather than viewing the profession simply as the process of raising money, she encourages them to understand it as a purposeful and perpetual stewardship of resources. She considers talents and skills to be among those resources and encourages emerging professionals to determine how they can maximize those gifts in service of their organizations and communities.Looking toward the future of philanthropy, Kim sees significant opportunities in strengthening the relationship between private philanthropy and public funding. She believes effective public-private partnerships can help nonprofit organizations respond to the unpredictability of public funding while creating more sustainable approaches to meeting community needs.She also sees an opportunity for nonprofit leaders to receive strategic guidance that helps them understand and capitalize on changes in tax laws. In her view, both public-private partnerships and thoughtful responses to tax policy can contribute to short-term gap filling while supporting the development of stronger, more sustainable fundraising systems.Kim recognizes the challenges created by volatility throughout the nonprofit sector. Organizations continue to face increased demand for services while navigating shifting funding landscapes. For nonprofit leaders, this environment requires strategic thinking, adaptability, sound governance, and careful stewardship of available resources.Faith remains at the center of Kim's personal and professional philosophy. She views her abilities and accomplishments as gifts from God and believes that her work should reflect gratitude for those gifts.Servant leadership and excellence are the foundational, Biblical values in Kim's life, which are supported by her dedication, commitment, and identity in Christ. She strives to serve with integrity and believes that excellence honors both her commitment to her faith and the organizations that entrust her with their work.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Kim continues to serve her community. She volunteers at Real Life Church in Springboro, Ohio, and founded Faith in Bloom Ministry, a volunteer initiative supporting women in crisis through faith-based outreach. She is also currently authoring her first book.Through consulting, leadership development, community service, and faith-based outreach, Kim continues to connect professional expertise with a broader sense of purpose. Her career reflects a sustained commitment to helping nonprofit organizations strengthen their resources, leadership, and strategic direction while encouraging others to recognize and responsibly steward the gifts they have been given.Learn More about Kimberly K. Horton:Through her Influential Women profile, , or through The Hodge Group,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Kimberly K. Horton, Showcased By Influential Women, Connects Faith, Philanthropy, And Purposeful Leadership News Provided By Influential Women September 23, 2026, 11:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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