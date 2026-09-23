Allison Michelle Recancoj, Highlighted By Influential Women, Shapes Veterinary Medicine With Resilience And Compassion

BEAVERTON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Veterinary Operations Leader Dedicated to Animal Welfare, Team Development, and Clinical ExcellenceBeaverton, Wisconsin – Allison Recancoj, a veterinary medicine and animal health professional based in the Greater Portland Area, has built a career defined by dedication to animal welfare, clinical excellence, and meaningful leadership. With experience spanning clinical veterinary practice, laboratory animal science, and veterinary operations, she has developed a multifaceted understanding of what it takes to provide high-quality care while supporting the teams responsible for delivering it.Her professional journey began with a strong academic foundation at the University of California, Davis, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences with a minor in Wildlife, Fish, and Conservation Biology. Her studies provided her with extensive knowledge of animal biology, ecology, and veterinary science while reinforcing a long-standing passion for animal health and welfare. She also holds certifications as a Laboratory Animal Technologist (LAT), Laboratory Animal Technician (LAT), and Assistant Laboratory Animal Technician (ALAT/RALAT).After completing her education, Allison entered the veterinary field at Banfield Pet Hospital. She initially worked in a client-facing reception role before advancing into a veterinary assistant position. That transition gave her the opportunity to develop extensive hands-on clinical experience while working directly alongside veterinary professionals. Her responsibilities included supporting veterinarians, assisting with diagnostics and treatments, and helping facilitate compassionate communication between medical teams and pet owners.Allison subsequently joined Pet Care Animal Hospital, where her responsibilities expanded beyond clinical support into veterinary operations. In addition to serving as a veterinary assistant, she took on the role of inventory manager, overseeing procurement, supply chain coordination, budgeting, and cost control. The position gave her valuable insight into the operational side of veterinary medicine and helped establish her growing interest in leadership, process improvement, and organizational efficiency.Most recently, Allison spent more than two and a half years at Labcorp Early Drug Development within veterinary operations. She advanced to Team Lead Veterinary Technician of Veterinary Operations, taking on leadership responsibilities that combine technical expertise with team development. In this role, she manages and mentors veterinary technicians while overseeing training programs, onboarding systems, and workflow improvements designed to enhance efficiency and quality of care.Her technical responsibilities encompass a broad range of veterinary procedures and clinical duties. Allison triages complex cases, administers medications, performs surgical procedures, monitors anesthesia and vital signs, conducts dental cleanings, and supports various diagnostic and laboratory procedures. Working in dynamic and unpredictable clinical environments has strengthened her ability to think critically, remain precise under pressure, and adapt quickly when circumstances change.For Allison, however, leadership is about more than managing responsibilities. It is about creating an environment where veterinary professionals can learn, collaborate, and develop the confidence to succeed. She is particularly passionate about supporting the next generation of veterinary technicians and believes strong teams are essential to achieving better outcomes for animals.Her own experiences have shaped that philosophy. Allison openly acknowledges that veterinary medicine and laboratory research can be tough, difficult, and challenging fields. There have been moments when she considered leaving the profession, but she continued moving forward because of the deeper purpose behind her work: helping animals in need.She believes that purpose makes the difficult journey worthwhile. Every day provides another opportunity to contribute to society, make a positive difference, and potentially save even one animal's life. For Allison, that sense of fulfillment and purpose is what continues to motivate her.She encourages young women entering the industry to push through barriers regardless of what others may tell them. Her advice comes from personal experience and a career in which she has sometimes had to overcome doubt surrounding her age, gender, and background. She believes that persistence can eventually transform an exhausting journey into one filled with fulfillment and success.Allison has encountered challenges related to being a woman, being young, and being Latina in professional environments where she has sometimes experienced inequality and a lack of diversity. At times, she has faced questioning and disbelief about whether she belonged in certain spaces or deserved the accomplishments and advancements she had earned.Often, she found herself as the youngest person in the room. Rather than allowing that to diminish her confidence, Allison recognized that she was there for a reason. Her leadership journey began at an early age, giving her valuable experience and a strong foundation for taking on responsibility.Those experiences have contributed to the resilience and strength she brings to leadership. Allison does not allow other people's doubts to determine her work ethic or objectives. Instead, she remains focused on empowering her teams through support and collaboration, preparing future veterinary technicians for leadership, and contributing to improvements in animal medicine and health.At the heart of her philosophy is empathy. Allison believes that people who enter the animal field generally do so because they want to help those without a voice. Veterinary professionals work to alleviate pain and suffering and share the common goal of improving the lives of animals.Because of that shared purpose, she believes compassion should extend beyond the patient and into the workplace. Veterinary professionals understand the importance of empathy when caring for animals, and Allison believes they should apply that same empathy to one another.As she continues developing her career in veterinary operations and animal health, Allison remains committed to combining technical knowledge with thoughtful leadership. Her experience across clinical practice, laboratory animal science, and operations has given her a broad perspective on the industry, while her personal journey has strengthened her determination to create supportive environments where veterinary professionals can thrive.Through her work, Allison continues to pursue a clear objective: helping animals, empowering people, and contributing to a future in which quality veterinary care is supported by strong, collaborative, and compassionate teams.Learn More about Allison Michelle Recancoj:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Allison Michelle Recancoj, Highlighted By Influential Women, Shapes Veterinary Medicine With Resilience And Compassion News Provided By Influential Women September 23, 2026, 11:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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