Onions From Govt Buffer Stock To Reach Kolkata Ahead Of Festive Season

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) As the government steps up the supply of onions in West Bengal, the Kanda Express carrying onions from the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) buffer stock is scheduled to reach Kolkata on Thursday, an official statement said.

Nearly 1,400 metric tonnes (MT) of onions have already been distributed in West Bengal through NAFED and NCCF mobile vans at Rs 35 per kg, mainly through road transport.

With the arrival of Kanda Express, additional quantities will now be moved more efficiently, helping improve market availability and moderate seasonal price pressures, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution statement said.

"The arrival is expected to facilitate faster movement of larger quantities of onions and further strengthen availability in Kolkata and adjoining districts, particularly ahead of the festive season," it added.

The statement further said that the Kolkata-bound Kanda Express is part of the ongoing strategy of calibrated release of onions from the PSF buffer stock through a hybrid rail-and-road transportation network.

The targeted disposal of buffer stock through NAFED and NCCF commenced on August 24, with supplies being progressively sent to different parts of the country based on market requirements.

"In Kolkata, retail sales are currently being undertaken at more than 25 locations, including major markets such as Koley Market, Mechua Mandi, Maniktala Market, Rampuria Market, and Shyam Bazar Market," said the ministry.

Moreover, the government is also exploring the possibility of retail sale of buffer stock onions through 'Sufal Bangla', which would provide consumers with additional points of access and help widen the reach of the intervention.

Onions from the buffer stock have been supplied to more than 100 cities across the country so far.

Retail onion prices remain stable or have declined in 17 states/UTs, indicating an improvement in market availability following the buffer stock interventions. Among the states/UTs where onion prices declined during the past week are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.