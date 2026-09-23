'Deliberations Sign Of Healthy Democracy': BJP On Row Over Election Commission

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Reacting to the media report which claimed that two Election Commissioners had "objected on record" to several decisions taken by the poll panel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Wednesday that "deliberations are sign of a healthy democracy".

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra attacked the Opposition, saying that since the Narendra Modi government first came to power in 2014, opposition parties have been "falling one after another".

"They (opposition parties) did not fall on a battlefield, but in the democratic arena. Their (Opposition's) existence came under threat because they were not chosen by the people. After that, particularly the Congress party realised that it could not win elections, and so the biggest weapon in its hands was to 'kill the institutions of the country'. It began attacking our constitutional institutions and trying to defame them," Patra claimed.

Referring to the report by a leading newspaper, the BJP MP said: "According to media report, there have been official deliberations between the three Election Commissioners, which is a sign of health democracy."

"If the three Election Commissioners who conduct elections in the country do not communicate with each other, do not exchange views or consult one another, and simply keep agreeing with each other, then the Opposition parties say, 'This is a dictatorship.' They say, 'This government appointed all three of them, and they simply keep saying yes to everything," Patra added.

He said that today, all opposition parties have "fallen into the trap where they said that the Election Commissioner and this government were dictatorial".

"Rather, I would call it as pure democracy where deliberations are taking place," he emphasised.

Patra underlined that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being conducted only after unanimous decision of the three Election Commissioners.

"They (all three Election Commissioners) were all on the same page," he asserted.

"Neither the Election Commission of India (ECI) nor any other constitutional body in India is under a dictatorial rule, rather they are functioning in a democratic manner," the BJP leader said.

While responding to the Opposition's allegations of 'vote chori' (vote theft), Sambit Patra referred to the same media report's mention of SIR process in West Bengal.

He cited that the maximum voter deletions took place in 20 Assembly seats, "of which 13 were won by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, one was won by Congress and six by the BJP."

"If we (BJP) have stolen votes, then how did some other party win on these seats?" Patra asked.

The BJP MP noted that the NDA had already won 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls before Gyanesh Kumar was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner and the initiation of the SIR process.

He also cited the other Assembly polls won by the BJP and NDA before the appointment of the current CEC.

"The repeated allegation that we (BJP) are winning elections by stealing votes and that there is some kind of manipulation, is a misconception. This misleading narrative needs to be dispelled. It is necessary to expose the lies being spread by the Congress party and some of its alliance partners. This is not about benefiting the Bharatiya Janata Party, but about ensuring that even the poorest mother in the country continues to have strong faith in the Constitution," Patra said.