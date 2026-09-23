Smriti, Bhola's Capabilities Will Provide Direction: Haryana BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 23 (IANS) Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Smriti Irani was on Wednesday appointed the party's in-charge for Haryana, while national secretary and MP Bhola Singh has been named co-in-charge, as part of organisational changes announced by the BJP's central leadership.

Welcoming the two leaders on behalf of the Haryana BJP, state president Archana Gupta said their experience and organisational capabilities would bring new energy and direction to the state unit.

In a statement, she said Irani's extensive experience in national politics, government and the organisation would provide important guidance to the state BJP. She added that Bhola Singh's long organisational experience and ability to work closely with party workers would further strengthen the unit.

Gupta said the BJP's organisation is continuously working to expand and strengthen its network from the booth level to the state level, adding that the process would gain further momentum under the guidance of the new in-charge and co-in-charge.

Meanwhile, Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened the country's unity and integrity while undertaking the historic task of connecting Kashmir with Kanyakumari through the railway network, often described as the“poor man's mode of transport”.

She noted that the transformation of Indian Railways over the past 12 years, ranging from indigenous hydrogen-powered trains to the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab, has strengthened public confidence in the national transporter.

As part of the“Kahani Badlav Ki” (story of change) campaign under the“Seva Sankalp Abhiyan”, which marks 25 years of PM Modi's public life of service, dedication, sacrifice and commitment, Gupta travelled by a hydrogen train from Gohana to Jind on Wednesday.

Accompanied by members of the BJP state executive, she interacted with youths, women, children and other passengers during the journey and sought their experiences and suggestions.

She also discussed issues including women's safety, modern railway facilities, cleanliness and the expectations of young people.

She said the hydrogen train introduced in Haryana was not merely a new train but a symbol of India's progress towards a clean, green and self-reliant future.