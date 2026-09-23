Deep Depression: Odisha CM Reviews Rainfall, Orders 'Zero Casualty' Approach

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday reviewed the state's preparedness to handle incessant rainfall triggered by the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal and its impact across southern districts.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in an official statement that Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil briefed the Chief Minister in detail on the depression, the possibility of rainfall, and the measures taken by the government. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Anu Garg and other senior officers were present at the meeting in Bhubaneswar.

“In all natural disasters, our sole policy is 'zero casualty'. Therefore, all concerned departments of the state government need to coordinate with district administrations and deal with the situation,” CM Majhi said. He asked authorities to give top priority to the safety of lives and property.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister directed officials to evacuate people from waterlogged areas to safer locations and provide adequate relief. Although there is no possibility of a cyclone, he advised maintaining the highest level of preparedness with precautionary measures in place.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that heavy rainfall is likely on Wednesday and Thursday due to the deep depression, while the situation is expected to improve after September 25.

The CMO further said 33 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed across districts. Six teams each are in Ganjam and Koraput, three each in Gajapati, Malkangiri and Rayagada, two in Kalahandi and one in Balangir.

In addition, nine teams from the ODRAF unit based in Chhatrapur, Ganjam, have been kept in reserve. As the sea is likely to remain rough, Local Warning Signal No. 3 has been hoisted at all ports, and the ban on fishermen venturing into the sea remains in force. District administrations have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the restriction.

The districts likely to be affected, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi, have been accorded the highest priority. The Revenue Department has also made preparations in Nuapada, Balangir, Kandhamal, Puri, Khordha and Nayagarh.

State and district officials are monitoring rainfall, waterlogging, shelters, electricity and drinking water supply, rescue team deployment, and reservoir storage status in real time.