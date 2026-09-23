Weight Loss Foods: 7 Best Foods For Healthy Weight Loss, Better Digestion

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Our daily diet plays a massive role in shedding those extra kilos and fixing digestion. We need to eat foods that pack high nutrients but keep the calorie count low. Let us check out the best everyday foods you can eat for quick weight loss.

Our daily diet plays a massive role in shedding those extra kilos and fixing digestion. We need to eat foods that pack high nutrients but keep the calorie count low. Let us check out the best everyday foods you can eat for quick weight loss.

Kiwi packs very few calories but loads up on nutrients that keep your stomach full. You must add this amazing fruit to your weight loss diet. One whole kiwi gives you just 42 to 50 calories.

Eggs stand out as the best protein food to help you lose weight. You get all the necessary nutrients for your body when you eat one egg daily. This superfood comes packed with essential vitamins and minerals for great health.

Brown rice gives you the high fiber needed to flush out toxins from your body. You also feel completely full after eating this, which stops those frequent hunger pangs.

Apples carry a very high water content. A medium-sized apple actually contains 85 percent water. You feel full much faster when you eat foods with high water levels. This simple trick helps you avoid extra calories and controls your weight.

Cinnamon works as the best spice for anyone trying to lose weight. This spice boosts your body metabolism and helps you stay active all day long. You can easily add cinnamon to your daily tea or regular cooking. It even makes your food taste much better.

Ragi contains a massive amount of fiber. This local grain helps flush out harmful toxins from your system. You get glowing skin and also lose excess water weight from your body when you eat ragi.

The famous South Indian breakfast of idli and sambar does wonders for our health. Your muscles get stronger when you eat idli with sambar made from protein-rich dal. The high fiber in idli also helps you drop those extra kilos.