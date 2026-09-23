Ayurveda Day 2026: CM Dhami Offers Prayers To Lord Dhanvantari, Shares Big Message

In Uttarakhand, the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the day by praying to Lord Dhanvantari in his official residence and wishing everyone in the state good health, wealth, and well-being. According to him, Ayurveda has significance beyond just being a system of healing.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, every year September 23 has been declared as the day for Ayurveda, which previously was celebrated on Dhanteras on varying dates.

CM Dhami Performed Lord Dhanvantari Puja

As part of the celebration, he highlighted that Lord Dhanvantari is associated with the Indian traditional knowledge of health and medicine – Ayurveda. He further stressed the need for health awareness, preventive health, and healthy lifestyles at a time when there are many changes due to which health-related challenges arise.

The Chief Minister felt that Ayurveda would provide great insights regarding healthy lifestyles.

Ayurveda As Part Of India's Ancient Knowledge

According to Dhami, Ayurveda forms an integral component of India's ancient knowledge and cultural heritage. Besides being a method of treatment, Ayurveda also concentrates on disease prevention, lifestyle, and balancing.

As per the Ministry of Ayush, Ayurveda Day provides an opportunity for creating awareness about Ayurveda as a healthcare system emphasizing preventive healthcare and wellness.

PM Modi And The International Recognition of Ayurveda

Besides highlighting the international recognition of Ayurveda, Dhami also appreciated the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in enhancing the global recognition of Ayurveda.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, international outreach and promotion of Ayurveda through research and education is one of the major areas of activity. Innovation and global healthcare are also the main themes of Ayurveda Day activities.

Uttarakhand Possibilities in Ayurveda & Wellness

The CM highlighted the possibilities that lie in Uttarakhand's Himalayan surroundings and traditional practices in relation to Ayurveda, Yoga and natural wellness related activities.

The state has a well-developed government services network of Ayurveda and Unani. The government services of Ayurvedic and Unani Services of Uttarakhand has recorded that the state has 546 government hospitals of Ayurveda and Unani, along with AYUSH sections in some government allopathic hospitals.

Dhami's speech on Ayurveda day highlighted the possibilities that exist in Uttarakhand in this regard.