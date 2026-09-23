Can't Sleep Well? 5 Bedtime Mistakes You Should Stop Making

You must have heard the old saying about how losing sleep means losing your mind. You need a good night of sleep to wake up with full energy the next morning.

You mess up your body clock when you use a mobile phone right before bed. This habit delays your sleep cycle. You should also avoid all kinds of caffeinated drinks at night.

You will struggle to fall asleep if you consume caffeinated drinks at night. You must maintain at least a six-hour gap between your last coffee and your bedtime.

You should never eat high-calorie meals late at night. This bad habit ruins your sleep quality and also leads to unnecessary weight gain.

You will find it very difficult to fall asleep if you do heavy workouts right before bed. You need to drop this late-night exercise habit for better rest.

You disturb your sleep cycle repeatedly when you consume alcohol at night. You will never get a peaceful and deep sleep with this habit.

You disrupt your natural circadian rhythm when you scroll through your mobile phone in bed. This screen time makes it much harder for you to fall asleep.