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Trump Says US Team Holds Lengthy Talks With Iranian Delegation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that American representatives held a three-hour meeting with an Iranian delegation in New York, describing the discussions positively and saying another meeting is expected soon.
Trump said the talks concluded about an hour before his news conference and confirmed that members of his team had met with Iranian officials earlier in the day.
"Yeah, today. About an hour ago," Trump said when asked whether his team had held discussions with the Iranian delegation, adding that the meeting went "very well."
"It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours," he said, describing the discussions as highly positive.
"It was a very good meeting. I mean, I must tell you it was very good. I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it."
Trump said Iran faces two possible paths, contrasting the consequences of one option with the possibility of a different future for the country.
"In one case, it's obliteration, and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country."
When asked who participated in the meeting, Trump referred questions to US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and invited them to provide further details.
He later said the discussions had been constructive and that another round of talks was already being arranged.
"they had a very good meeting, a very productive meeting, and they have another one scheduled in the very near future."
Trump added that Iran is facing two alternatives, describing one as highly negative while saying the other could produce a more positive outcome for the country.
"There's two alternatives," Trump said. "One is a very bad thing, and another, it could lead to greatness for the country."
Trump said the talks concluded about an hour before his news conference and confirmed that members of his team had met with Iranian officials earlier in the day.
"Yeah, today. About an hour ago," Trump said when asked whether his team had held discussions with the Iranian delegation, adding that the meeting went "very well."
"It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours," he said, describing the discussions as highly positive.
"It was a very good meeting. I mean, I must tell you it was very good. I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it."
Trump said Iran faces two possible paths, contrasting the consequences of one option with the possibility of a different future for the country.
"In one case, it's obliteration, and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country."
When asked who participated in the meeting, Trump referred questions to US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and invited them to provide further details.
He later said the discussions had been constructive and that another round of talks was already being arranged.
"they had a very good meeting, a very productive meeting, and they have another one scheduled in the very near future."
Trump added that Iran is facing two alternatives, describing one as highly negative while saying the other could produce a more positive outcome for the country.
"There's two alternatives," Trump said. "One is a very bad thing, and another, it could lead to greatness for the country."
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