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Finnish President Urges Stronger Cooperation as Conflicts Spread
(MENAFN) Finnish President Alexander Stubb voiced concern Tuesday over the growing number of conflicts worldwide, calling on countries to strengthen international cooperation and defend multilateralism.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Stubb said global cooperation is being weakened "by a lack of trust" as well as by the failure to respect established rules.
"Conflicts are spreading, bringing suffering, violence, violence and injustice," he said, pointing to reports indicating that 65 armed conflicts are currently active worldwide, representing the highest level since the end of the Cold War.
Stubb cautioned that increasing competition could challenge the rules underpinning the existing international order.
"Upholding the most basic rules, values, and institutions is our best option to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict, and that cooperation gains ground," he said.
The Finnish president stressed that countries must remain "steadfast defenders of multilateralism," arguing that international cooperation is essential for addressing challenges shared across borders.
He highlighted a broad range of issues requiring collective action, including armed conflicts, climate change, sustainable development and the rapid development of artificial intelligence.
Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Stubb said global cooperation is being weakened "by a lack of trust" as well as by the failure to respect established rules.
"Conflicts are spreading, bringing suffering, violence, violence and injustice," he said, pointing to reports indicating that 65 armed conflicts are currently active worldwide, representing the highest level since the end of the Cold War.
Stubb cautioned that increasing competition could challenge the rules underpinning the existing international order.
"Upholding the most basic rules, values, and institutions is our best option to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict, and that cooperation gains ground," he said.
The Finnish president stressed that countries must remain "steadfast defenders of multilateralism," arguing that international cooperation is essential for addressing challenges shared across borders.
He highlighted a broad range of issues requiring collective action, including armed conflicts, climate change, sustainable development and the rapid development of artificial intelligence.
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