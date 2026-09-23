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Moldova Introduces Emergency Measures Across Energy, Water Sectors
(MENAFN) Moldova has introduced a 60-day state of emergency covering the country's energy and hydrological sectors, citing growing risks to supplies as the colder season approaches.
Parliament approved the government's proposal Tuesday by a vote of 54-20. Prime Minister Vasile Tofan presented the measure, saying it would give authorities greater flexibility to respond quickly and maintain access to essential energy and water resources amid several simultaneous challenges.
Tofan said the approaching winter is bringing “more overlapping risks concerning the supply of gas, fuel, electricity and water resources, as well as the high prices of energy resources,” according to reports.
He noted that the existing state of alert covering the energy and hydrological sectors is scheduled to end Friday. The measure was initially introduced in late July for 30 days and was extended last month for another 30 days, but Tofan said the circumstances that prompted it had not eased and had instead become more serious.
The prime minister stressed that authorities should prepare before conditions develop into a full-scale crisis.
“not to wait for a crisis to occur and then explain why it did not act.”
“We must have the instruments in place before these crises materialize,” he said, noting that the government is seeking emergency powers as the country enters a period when “the risks are greater and more interconnected than the ones covered by the instruments available under a state of alert.”
Parliament approved the government's proposal Tuesday by a vote of 54-20. Prime Minister Vasile Tofan presented the measure, saying it would give authorities greater flexibility to respond quickly and maintain access to essential energy and water resources amid several simultaneous challenges.
Tofan said the approaching winter is bringing “more overlapping risks concerning the supply of gas, fuel, electricity and water resources, as well as the high prices of energy resources,” according to reports.
He noted that the existing state of alert covering the energy and hydrological sectors is scheduled to end Friday. The measure was initially introduced in late July for 30 days and was extended last month for another 30 days, but Tofan said the circumstances that prompted it had not eased and had instead become more serious.
The prime minister stressed that authorities should prepare before conditions develop into a full-scale crisis.
“not to wait for a crisis to occur and then explain why it did not act.”
“We must have the instruments in place before these crises materialize,” he said, noting that the government is seeking emergency powers as the country enters a period when “the risks are greater and more interconnected than the ones covered by the instruments available under a state of alert.”
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