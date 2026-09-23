403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British Premier Calls for Common Global AI Standards
(MENAFN) British Premier Andy Burnham on Tuesday urged countries to establish a common international framework for artificial intelligence, calling for a “single set of global principles and standards” to guide the technology.
Burnham made the proposal during a business and investor meeting in New York, where he held discussions with prominent technology and business leaders, including Apple executive chair Tim Cook.
AI governance has become one of the prominent issues being discussed during the UN General Assembly. Burnham is scheduled to speak to world leaders later Tuesday and is expected to highlight the need for stronger international coordination on AI regulation.
His proposal for unified global standards comes as US President Donald Trump takes a different approach to international oversight of artificial intelligence.
During his UN General Assembly address earlier Tuesday, Trump rejected proposals for international supervision of AI, referring to them as a “globalist scheme” to control the technology.
Burnham made the proposal during a business and investor meeting in New York, where he held discussions with prominent technology and business leaders, including Apple executive chair Tim Cook.
AI governance has become one of the prominent issues being discussed during the UN General Assembly. Burnham is scheduled to speak to world leaders later Tuesday and is expected to highlight the need for stronger international coordination on AI regulation.
His proposal for unified global standards comes as US President Donald Trump takes a different approach to international oversight of artificial intelligence.
During his UN General Assembly address earlier Tuesday, Trump rejected proposals for international supervision of AI, referring to them as a “globalist scheme” to control the technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment