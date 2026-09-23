403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Hails Strong Relations During Meeting with British PM
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump met British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in New York during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, with the two leaders discussing a range of bilateral and international issues.
Trump described the current relationship between the United States and the UK positively when asked whether relations had recently been "a little bit up and down lately."
"No, I think they're up." Pressed on what state the relationship was in, he said: "Well, they're more up than they were with your last prime minister (Keir Starmer). Let me put it that way."
The discussions covered several areas, including Rolls-Royce, energy and immigration, according to reports.
Addressing immigration, Trump said the issue "is a problem for many countries." "I think we've, to a large extent, solved our problem. We have a very powerful border with 18 months now in a row where nobody came in illegally into our country."
The two sides also discussed Iran's nuclear program, with Trump stressing Washington's opposition to Tehran obtaining a nuclear weapon.
"We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon ... They understand that we can't let them have a nuclear weapon, and there's a price to pay for that."
"I think that a settlement is going to be reached. They want to talk to us. They have been talking to us even today," the US president added.
Trump was also asked about Britain's agreement concerning the transfer of the Chagos Islands. He said he opposed the arrangement, arguing that the territory holds significant strategic importance.
"I don't support it. I think it's terrible. It was a terrible deal ... It's strategically very important."
Trump described the current relationship between the United States and the UK positively when asked whether relations had recently been "a little bit up and down lately."
"No, I think they're up." Pressed on what state the relationship was in, he said: "Well, they're more up than they were with your last prime minister (Keir Starmer). Let me put it that way."
The discussions covered several areas, including Rolls-Royce, energy and immigration, according to reports.
Addressing immigration, Trump said the issue "is a problem for many countries." "I think we've, to a large extent, solved our problem. We have a very powerful border with 18 months now in a row where nobody came in illegally into our country."
The two sides also discussed Iran's nuclear program, with Trump stressing Washington's opposition to Tehran obtaining a nuclear weapon.
"We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon ... They understand that we can't let them have a nuclear weapon, and there's a price to pay for that."
"I think that a settlement is going to be reached. They want to talk to us. They have been talking to us even today," the US president added.
Trump was also asked about Britain's agreement concerning the transfer of the Chagos Islands. He said he opposed the arrangement, arguing that the territory holds significant strategic importance.
"I don't support it. I think it's terrible. It was a terrible deal ... It's strategically very important."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment