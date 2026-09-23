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Kyrgyz President Calls for Stronger Enforcement of UN Decisions
(MENAFN) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov called Tuesday for decisions adopted by the United Nations to be regarded as binding international commitments rather than recommendations without enforcement.
Speaking during the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Japarov proposed creating a new framework to track how countries implement UN decisions and address repeated failures to comply.
"The systematic failure to implement UN decisions undermines confidence in multilateralism and creates the impression that international law is not binding," he said.
Japarov proposed establishing a permanent, publicly accessible registry under the General Assembly to document the implementation of UN resolutions and international obligations and verify progress.
He also outlined a four-step mechanism for dealing with persistent non-compliance. The process would begin with an official notification and consultations, followed by the possible deployment of a monitoring mission.
If violations continued, the matter could then be brought before the General Assembly before potentially moving to procedures established under the UN Charter.
Japarov further suggested that cases could be referred to the Security Council for consideration of restrictive measures. These could include temporarily limiting participation in certain UN programs and recommending a review of existing cooperation arrangements.
Speaking during the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Japarov proposed creating a new framework to track how countries implement UN decisions and address repeated failures to comply.
"The systematic failure to implement UN decisions undermines confidence in multilateralism and creates the impression that international law is not binding," he said.
Japarov proposed establishing a permanent, publicly accessible registry under the General Assembly to document the implementation of UN resolutions and international obligations and verify progress.
He also outlined a four-step mechanism for dealing with persistent non-compliance. The process would begin with an official notification and consultations, followed by the possible deployment of a monitoring mission.
If violations continued, the matter could then be brought before the General Assembly before potentially moving to procedures established under the UN Charter.
Japarov further suggested that cases could be referred to the Security Council for consideration of restrictive measures. These could include temporarily limiting participation in certain UN programs and recommending a review of existing cooperation arrangements.
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