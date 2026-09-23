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Investigators Examine Possible Explosives Near German Air Base Drone
(MENAFN) German authorities are examining a drone that crashed near a major military air base after investigators discovered material suspected of being explosives close to the wreckage, according to reports.
The remains of the unmanned aircraft were located roughly 1 kilometer from Wunstorf Air Base in Lower Saxony, a facility that houses Germany's fleet of A400M military transport aircraft.
The discovery was made after a farmer contacted police about a week earlier, reporting that he had found pieces of a drone scattered through dense vegetation near the base.
The Federal Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office have since taken over the investigation.
According to reports citing security sources, investigators suspect that the drone may have been carrying explosives. Material considered suspicious was found several meters away from the aircraft wreckage, although forensic analysis has not yet determined its exact nature.
Initial findings also indicate that the drone may share design characteristics with unmanned aircraft involved in an attempted attack at Leipzig Airport last month. At least one component of the device was reportedly produced using a 3D printer, suggesting that it was not an ordinary commercially available drone.
The Leipzig incident in early August involved homemade drones that investigators said were intended to destroy Ukrainian cargo aircraft.
The remains of the unmanned aircraft were located roughly 1 kilometer from Wunstorf Air Base in Lower Saxony, a facility that houses Germany's fleet of A400M military transport aircraft.
The discovery was made after a farmer contacted police about a week earlier, reporting that he had found pieces of a drone scattered through dense vegetation near the base.
The Federal Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office have since taken over the investigation.
According to reports citing security sources, investigators suspect that the drone may have been carrying explosives. Material considered suspicious was found several meters away from the aircraft wreckage, although forensic analysis has not yet determined its exact nature.
Initial findings also indicate that the drone may share design characteristics with unmanned aircraft involved in an attempted attack at Leipzig Airport last month. At least one component of the device was reportedly produced using a 3D printer, suggesting that it was not an ordinary commercially available drone.
The Leipzig incident in early August involved homemade drones that investigators said were intended to destroy Ukrainian cargo aircraft.
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