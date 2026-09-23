403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatari Emir Calls for Regional Collective Security System
(MENAFN) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani called Wednesday for the creation of a regional framework for collective security, saying the lack of such a system is a major factor behind the instability affecting the region.
Speaking at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Al-Thani said diplomatic measures could help ease tensions in the Gulf, including efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations aimed at preventing further conflict and strengthening security across the region.
He said such security arrangements should include Iran and contribute to stability across the wider Middle East.
Al-Thani emphasized that Qatar has consistently supported dialogue and negotiations as the preferred means of addressing disputes.
“This remains our position in the aftermath of the wars we’ve been witnessing," he said.
He also warned that unresolved disputes become increasingly costly when lasting and fair settlements are not reached.
Turning to Gaza, the Qatari emir described the situation in the territory in the strongest terms.
"is genocide in every sense of the word," calling it "the stain of shame on the conscience of humanity as a whole.”
"There can be no talk of a just international order as long as Palestine remains a blind spot within it," Al Thani added.
Al-Thani also criticized Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank, saying the escalation had extended beyond Palestinian territory and was creating broader security risks across the region.
He further condemned Israeli military actions in Lebanon and Syria, saying Tel Aviv behaves as though it “maintains tutelage over the countries in the region.”
Speaking at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Al-Thani said diplomatic measures could help ease tensions in the Gulf, including efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations aimed at preventing further conflict and strengthening security across the region.
He said such security arrangements should include Iran and contribute to stability across the wider Middle East.
Al-Thani emphasized that Qatar has consistently supported dialogue and negotiations as the preferred means of addressing disputes.
“This remains our position in the aftermath of the wars we’ve been witnessing," he said.
He also warned that unresolved disputes become increasingly costly when lasting and fair settlements are not reached.
Turning to Gaza, the Qatari emir described the situation in the territory in the strongest terms.
"is genocide in every sense of the word," calling it "the stain of shame on the conscience of humanity as a whole.”
"There can be no talk of a just international order as long as Palestine remains a blind spot within it," Al Thani added.
Al-Thani also criticized Israel's actions in the occupied West Bank, saying the escalation had extended beyond Palestinian territory and was creating broader security risks across the region.
He further condemned Israeli military actions in Lebanon and Syria, saying Tel Aviv behaves as though it “maintains tutelage over the countries in the region.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment