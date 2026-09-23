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British Premier Says UK Is Ready to Support Middle East Efforts
(MENAFN) British Premier Andy Burnham told US President Donald Trump on Tuesday that the United Kingdom was prepared to contribute to efforts aimed at addressing the conflict in the Middle East during their first face-to-face meeting in New York.
After the talks, Burnham said Britain was willing to assist initiatives seeking to bring the conflict to an end and help restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
"We're with you that Iran must never be a nuclear power," he told Trump.
Burnham said the discussions also covered trade, the Falkland Islands and immigration. He said he outlined his "commitment to get [immigration] to a controlled approach."
The British premier also welcomed Trump's earlier remarks suggesting that there was an opportunity to make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine.
Trump was asked whether Burnham was "a man you can do business with" despite differences between the two politicians. Trump responded positively.
"Yeah, I do."
Trump said the two had already held several conversations before meeting in person and described Burnham as someone who understood the issues involved.
"I think he's a natural business person, we've had a lot of discussions, even before this meeting we were talking with each other numerous times on the phone," Trump said. "He gets it. He understands what he has to do."
The two leaders also addressed immigration, with Trump discussing his administration's approach while Burnham said the issue had played a major role in the Makerfield by-election, which he won.
After the talks, Burnham said Britain was willing to assist initiatives seeking to bring the conflict to an end and help restore navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
"We're with you that Iran must never be a nuclear power," he told Trump.
Burnham said the discussions also covered trade, the Falkland Islands and immigration. He said he outlined his "commitment to get [immigration] to a controlled approach."
The British premier also welcomed Trump's earlier remarks suggesting that there was an opportunity to make progress toward ending the war in Ukraine.
Trump was asked whether Burnham was "a man you can do business with" despite differences between the two politicians. Trump responded positively.
"Yeah, I do."
Trump said the two had already held several conversations before meeting in person and described Burnham as someone who understood the issues involved.
"I think he's a natural business person, we've had a lot of discussions, even before this meeting we were talking with each other numerous times on the phone," Trump said. "He gets it. He understands what he has to do."
The two leaders also addressed immigration, with Trump discussing his administration's approach while Burnham said the issue had played a major role in the Makerfield by-election, which he won.
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