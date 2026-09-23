Europe Graphics Processing Unit Market To Reach US$65 Billion By 2031 As AI, Gaming, Data Centers And Advanced Computing Drive Demand Across Key Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Graphics Processing Unit Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Integration Type, Device Application, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The Europe Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market is projected to reach USD 65.0 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the 2026-2033 forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising investment in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cloud infrastructure, industrial automation, professional visualization and automotive electronics.

GPU adoption across Europe has expanded beyond gaming, multimedia and computer graphics into scientific research, engineering simulation, data analytics, machine learning and enterprise computing. The region's established automotive, industrial, research, gaming and cloud technology sectors have made GPU acceleration an increasingly important component of Europe's digital infrastructure.

Europe's focus on AI sovereignty, data protection, energy-efficient computing and localized infrastructure is also influencing purchasing decisions. Enterprises and public-sector organizations are prioritizing performance per watt, thermal management, regulatory compliance, software compatibility and secure deployment. GPU-as-a-Service, edge computing, embedded GPU platforms, advanced cooling technologies and regional semiconductor initiatives are expected to create additional market opportunities.

Integration Type Outlook

Based on integration type, the Europe GPU market is segmented into discrete GPUs and integrated GPUs. Discrete GPUs dominated the market in 2025 and are expected to retain their leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Integrated GPUs are forecast to record the highest CAGR of 15.4% from 2026 to 2033.

Demand for discrete GPUs is being driven by AI servers, cloud data centers, engineering workstations, gaming systems, research facilities and professional visualization platforms. These processors support applications involving machine learning, simulation, real-time rendering and other compute-intensive workloads. Integrated GPUs remain important across laptops, desktops, tablets and compact computing systems due to their lower power requirements, cost efficiency and suitability for business applications, media processing and mobile computing.

Device Application Outlook

By device application, the market includes servers and data center accelerators, PCs and workstations, mobile devices and tablets, gaming consoles and handhelds, automotive and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and other applications.

Servers and data center accelerators led the Europe Graphics Processing Unit Market in 2025 and are expected to remain the largest application segment through 2033. The segment is projected to achieve a market value of USD 24.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%. PCs and workstations are expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7%, while mobile devices and tablets are forecast to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% during 2026-2033.

Growth in the server and data center segment reflects increased GPU deployment for AI training and inference, enterprise analytics, scientific modelling, digital twins and high-performance computing. PCs and workstations continue to benefit from demand among engineers, architects, developers, gamers, video editors and 3D content creators. Additional growth is expected from mobile gaming, on-device AI, automotive infotainment, sensor processing, autonomous mobility, medical imaging, digital signage and industrial visualization.

Country Outlook

Germany dominated the European GPU market in 2025 and is expected to maintain its leadership through 2033. The German market is projected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5%. The UK market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.9%, while France is expected to record a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Germany's position is supported by its automotive industry, industrial technology ecosystem, AI research capabilities, data center investment and Industry 4.0 adoption. The UK benefits from hyperscale data center development, cloud integration, GPU virtualization, gaming and software innovation. France is gaining momentum through sovereign AI infrastructure, national digital initiatives and high-performance computing investment.

Russia, Spain and Italy are also contributing to regional demand through data center expansion, cloud GPU services, AI research, professional visualization, edge computing and hybrid cloud deployment. The Rest of Europe segment presents further opportunities across healthcare, financial services, automotive technology, industrial systems and sustainability-focused digital infrastructure.

Key Companies Profiled



NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Apple Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Imagination Technologies Limited

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. IBM Corporation

Europe GPU Market Segmentation

By Integration Type



Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs

By Device Application



Servers and Data Center Accelerators

PCs and Workstations

Mobile Devices and Tablets

Gaming Consoles and Handhelds

Automotive and ADAS Other Device Applications

By Country



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900