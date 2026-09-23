Europe SOC As A Service Market To Reach US$6.1 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Rising Cybersecurity Threats And Demand For Scalable Managed Security Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe SoC as a Service Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Offering, Enterprise Size, Service, Application, End Use, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The Europe SOC as a Service market is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being driven by rising cyber threats, stringent regulatory requirements, cloud adoption, hybrid working environments, and increased demand for continuous security monitoring.

European organizations are moving from internally managed security operations centers toward subscription-based and cloud-hosted SOC services. This transition enables enterprises to access advanced threat intelligence, real-time monitoring, incident response, security analytics, and compliance reporting while reducing infrastructure costs and pressure on internal cybersecurity teams.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, behavioral analytics, automated response workflows, and real-time threat intelligence are transforming the Europe SOC as a Service market. Providers are using these technologies to improve detection accuracy, accelerate incident response, and reduce threat dwell time. Demand is also increasing as organizations confront ransomware, advanced persistent threats, insider risks, cloud misconfigurations, phishing attacks, and expanding endpoint exposure.

Compliance requirements under the General Data Protection Regulation, Network and Information Systems-related rules, and sector-specific cybersecurity frameworks are encouraging enterprises to adopt continuously monitored and audit-ready security operations. Data sovereignty requirements are also influencing service delivery models across Europe.

Offering Outlook

The market is segmented into fully managed and co-managed offerings. Fully managed services led the Europe SOC as a Service market in 2025 and are expected to remain dominant through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The co-managed segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10% from 2026 to 2033.

Fully managed SOC services are gaining adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises, regulated industries, and organizations with limited cybersecurity resources. Co-managed services are preferred by enterprises seeking to retain internal oversight while gaining external expertise, extended monitoring, AI-supported alert triage, and specialist incident response capabilities.

Enterprise Size Outlook

Large enterprises dominated the market in 2025 and are expected to maintain their lead through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9%. Large organizations rely on SOC as a Service for security information and event management integration, cloud monitoring, threat intelligence, automated incident response, and compliance reporting across complex IT and operational technology environments.

The small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is supported by cloud-native security packages, subscription pricing, automated alerts, compliance assistance, and greater awareness of ransomware and data privacy risks.

Service and Application Outlook

Detection services led the market in 2025 and are projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8%. Real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, threat hunting, event correlation, and AI-powered analytics are increasing demand across endpoints, networks, applications, and cloud environments. Incident response services support containment, forensic analysis, recovery planning, and regulatory reporting, while prevention services strengthen vulnerability management, access control, policy enforcement, and risk reduction.

Endpoint security remains a leading application due to hybrid work, remote access, connected devices, and endpoint-focused ransomware and phishing attacks. Network security continues to benefit from demand for traffic monitoring, intrusion detection, firewall management, and zero-trust security. Cloud security, application security, API protection, identity monitoring, insider threat detection, operational technology security, and industrial control system monitoring are also creating new growth opportunities.

End-Use Outlook

Banking, financial services, and insurance organizations lead adoption due to digital banking growth, payment security requirements, fraud risks, GDPR compliance, and exposure to sophisticated cybercrime. The IT and telecommunications sector is another major contributor, supported by critical network infrastructure, 5G deployment, cloud services, data centers, distributed denial-of-service risks, and service continuity requirements.

Healthcare demand is rising as providers strengthen patient data protection, connected medical device security, telemedicine platforms, and ransomware defenses. Government, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and other industries are also investing in SOC services to protect critical infrastructure, secure converged IT and operational technology systems, improve industrial resilience, and maintain supply chain continuity.

Country Outlook

Germany led the Europe SOC as a Service market in 2025 and is expected to retain its dominant position through 2033. The German market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8%. Strong cybersecurity spending, cloud-native SOC adoption, AI-based threat detection, and demand from manufacturing, finance, and industrial organizations support the country's leadership.

The United Kingdom is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by compliance-led adoption, hybrid cloud monitoring, AI automation, and cybersecurity outsourcing among SMEs. France is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.1%, driven by data sovereignty priorities, platform-based SOC services, regulatory assurance, and demand from financial services, healthcare, and the public sector. Russia, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe are also contributing through localized service models, digital transformation, managed detection, and regulatory monitoring.

Key Companies Profiled



Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

eSentire, Inc.

Expel, Inc.

ReliaQuest, LLC

Secureworks Corp. (Sophos Ltd.)

AT&T Inc.

IBM Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. Orange Cyberdefense S.A.

Market Report Segmentation



By Offering: Fully Managed and Co-Managed

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises

By Service: Incident Response Services, Detection Services, and Prevention Services

By Application: Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, and Other Applications

By End Use: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and Other End Uses By Country: Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe

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