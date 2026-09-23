LAMEA Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Outlook Report 2026-2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand is shifting to sterile, automated cell therapy workflows, creating opportunities in modular, single-use, AI-enabled and point-of-care systems for R&D and commercial scale-up

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LAMEA Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Scale, Workflow, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LAMEA automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is projected to reach USD 254.5 million by 2029, supported by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6% during 2026-2033. Market expansion across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is being driven by increasing investment in regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapies, stem cell research, advanced biologics, and scalable cell therapy manufacturing infrastructure.

Cell therapy production in the region is transitioning from manual, open, and labor-intensive processes toward automated, closed, and compliance-focused manufacturing workflows. Biotechnology companies, hospitals, academic institutions, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and specialized healthcare providers are adopting advanced platforms to improve sterility, process consistency, traceability, scalability, and regulatory readiness. These systems support critical manufacturing stages, including cell separation, expansion, apheresis, washing, formulation, fill-finish, and cryopreservation.

Market growth is also supported by demand for modular platforms, single-use technologies, digital workflow controls, AI-enabled process monitoring, and compact point-of-care processing systems. Manufacturers increasingly require flexible solutions capable of supporting multiple cell types and therapy protocols while reducing operator dependency and contamination risk.

Type Outlook

By type, the LAMEA automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market is segmented into non-stem cell therapy and stem cell therapy. Non-stem cell therapy dominated the market in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 144.9 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. Stem cell therapy is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2026 to 2033.

Growth in the non-stem cell therapy segment reflects increasing activity in immune cell therapies, oncology-focused cellular treatments, autologous therapies, and advanced biologic development. The stem cell therapy segment is gaining momentum through applications in regenerative medicine, orthopedic care, wound healing, chronic disease research, and hospital-based clinical programs.

Scale Outlook

Based on scale, the market is divided into pre-commercial/R&D scale and commercial scale. Pre-commercial/R&D scale led the market in 2025 and is expected to remain dominant through 2033. The segment is projected to achieve a market value of USD 183.7 million by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 21.4%. Commercial-scale systems are anticipated to record a CAGR of 22.1% during 2026-2033.

Pre-commercial demand is concentrated among research laboratories, biotechnology startups, academic centers, specialized hospitals, and early clinical programs. Commercial-scale adoption is expected to accelerate as leading LAMEA economies strengthen advanced therapy production, localized manufacturing, good manufacturing practice alignment, quality control, and supply chain capabilities.

Workflow Outlook

The market is segmented by workflow into separation, expansion, apheresis, fill-finish, cryopreservation, and other workflows. Separation holds a leading position because cell isolation is critical to therapeutic product quality, viability, purity, and manufacturing consistency. Expansion systems are also attracting investment as clinical and commercial programs require controlled production of therapeutically relevant cell quantities.

Apheresis supports patient-derived and donor-derived cell collection, while fill-finish technologies address sterile formulation, dosing accuracy, and final product handling. Cryopreservation remains essential for storage, transportation, cold-chain management, and product viability across geographically dispersed LAMEA markets. Additional workflows include washing, formulation adjustment, cell counting, quality-control sampling, and logistics support.

Country Outlook

By country, the market covers Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and the rest of LAMEA. Brazil dominated the regional market in 2025 and is expected to maintain its leadership through 2033. The country's market is projected to reach USD 64.8 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 20.1%. Argentina is expected to register a CAGR of 22.5%, while the UAE is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2026-2033.

Brazil benefits from an expanding advanced therapy research base, interest in CAR-T and stem cell treatments, and improving regulatory alignment. Argentina is progressing through regenerative medicine research and academic-industry collaboration. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are advancing through biotechnology investment, healthcare modernization, personalized medicine programs, and domestic manufacturing initiatives. South Africa continues to support transplant-related and cell therapy research, while Nigeria is emerging through healthcare technology partnerships and demand for cost-effective closed processing platforms.

Key Companies Profiled



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cytiva

Sartorius AG

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

Lonza Group AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Cellares Corporation Merck KGaA

Market Report Segmentation

By Type



Non-Stem Cell Therapy Stem Cell Therapy

By Scale



Pre-Commercial/R&D Scale Commercial Scale

By Workflow



Separation

Expansion

Apheresis

Fill-Finish

Cryopreservation Other Workflow

By Country



Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria Rest of LAMEA

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