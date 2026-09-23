LAMEA Magnesium Battery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis (2026-2033) By Type, Application And Country (Led By Brazil)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewables, grid storage and EV adoption are driving magnesium battery demand, while safer chemistry, material advances, partnerships and local manufacturing create opportunities led by Brazil

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "LAMEA Magnesium Battery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Application, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LAMEA magnesium battery market is expected to reach USD 398.3 million by 2029 and register a compound annual growth rate of 24.3% during the 2026-2033 forecast period. Market expansion across Latin America, the Middle East and Africa is being supported by rising investment in renewable energy infrastructure, advanced energy storage technologies, grid modernization and electric mobility.

Magnesium batteries are attracting increasing commercial and research interest because of their safety characteristics, volumetric energy density and access to abundant magnesium resources. Governments and businesses across LAMEA are evaluating next-generation battery technologies as part of broader clean energy transition, energy security and sustainable industrial development strategies.

Progress in electrolyte chemistry, cathode materials and solid-state battery systems is improving battery efficiency, cycle life and commercial viability. Manufacturers and technology developers are also investing in pilot-scale production, strategic partnerships and supply chain optimization. These initiatives are expected to accelerate magnesium battery commercialization across grid storage, electric vehicles, consumer electronics and industrial backup power applications.

Regional Market Performance

Brazil dominated the LAMEA magnesium battery market in 2025 and is projected to retain its leading position through 2033, when the country's market value is expected to reach USD 208.8 million. Brazil accounted for 23.8% of the regional market in 2025, supported by renewable energy deployment, electric mobility infrastructure, grid modernization and investment in advanced battery technologies.

Saudi Arabia held a 12.8% market share in 2025, reflecting the country's growing focus on energy diversification and sustainable infrastructure. Argentina is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2026 to 2033 as clean energy investment, industrial electrification and energy storage development create opportunities for battery manufacturers.

The UAE magnesium battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. Investment in smart energy infrastructure, sustainable transportation and renewable power generation is strengthening the country's market outlook. South Africa is projected to record a CAGR of 25.4%, driven by demand for reliable energy storage, renewable power integration and industrial backup solutions.

Magnesium Battery Type Outlook

By type, the market is segmented into magnesium-ion batteries, magnesium-air batteries and other battery types. Magnesium-ion batteries led the LAMEA market in 2025 and are expected to maintain their dominant position through 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 23.8%. Magnesium-air batteries are projected to register a CAGR of 24.9%, while other battery types are forecast to achieve the fastest growth at 25.7%.

Application Outlook

Grid and renewable energy storage generated the largest revenue share in 2025 and is expected to remain the leading application through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 298.5 million by 2033 while growing at a CAGR of 23.3%. Continued investment in solar and wind generation, grid resilience and distributed power infrastructure will support long-term demand.

Electric vehicle applications are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2026 to 2033. Consumer electronics are expected to post the highest application CAGR of 24.8%, while industrial energy storage and backup power systems will benefit from increasing demand for operational continuity and reliable electricity supply.

Key Companies Profiled



Toyota Motor Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

BYD Company Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

Saft Groupe S.A. Exide Industries Limited

Market Segmentation by Type



Magnesium-ion batteries

Magnesium-air batteries Other battery types

Market Segmentation by Application



Grid and renewable energy storage

Electric vehicles

Consumer electronics

Industrial energy storage and backup Other applications

Geographic Coverage



Brazil

Argentina

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria Rest of LAMEA

Overall, the LAMEA magnesium battery market is positioned for substantial expansion as countries pursue cleaner electricity systems, resilient energy infrastructure and sustainable transportation. Continued technological innovation, manufacturing investment and public-private collaboration will remain central to the market's development through 2033.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900