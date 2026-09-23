Europe Carrier Screening Market Outlook Report 2026-2033 Genomic Innovation, Expanded Testing And Rising Preventive Care Demand Unlock New Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Carrier Screening Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type, Technology, End-use, Medical Conditions, Country Outlook and Forecast, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The Europe carrier screening market is projected to reach USD 821.0 million by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by rising awareness of inherited genetic disorders, increasing demand for preventive reproductive care, advances in molecular diagnostics, and the growing adoption of expanded carrier screening panels.

Carrier screening in Europe has progressed from biochemical assays and single-gene analysis to polymerase chain reaction, microarrays, and next-generation sequencing. This technological evolution has enabled laboratories and healthcare providers to identify a broader range of genetic variants, improve reproductive risk assessment, and reduce reliance on ethnicity-based screening protocols.

Healthcare providers increasingly use carrier screening in preconception planning, prenatal counseling, fertility treatment, clinical genetics, and population-specific risk assessment. Additional market drivers include advanced laboratory infrastructure, improved sequencing efficiency, greater access to genetic counseling, and broader acceptance of personalized medicine. Market participants are investing in high-throughput testing, AI-assisted variant interpretation, secure genetic data management, population-relevant panels, and integration with clinical workflows.

Type Outlook

By type, the Europe carrier screening market is segmented into expanded and targeted disease screening. Expanded carrier screening dominated the market in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 533.5 million by 2031, recording a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Demand for expanded panels is increasing as clinicians seek comprehensive assessments covering multiple inherited disorders through a single test. Greater population diversity across Europe and the shift toward broader reproductive risk evaluation are also supporting adoption. Targeted disease screening is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2026 to 2033. It remains important when family history, ancestry-associated risk, clinical guidance, or testing costs influence screening decisions.

Technology Outlook

Based on technology, the market includes DNA sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microarrays, and other technologies. DNA sequencing led the Europe carrier screening market in 2025 and is expected to remain dominant through 2033. The segment is projected to reach USD 378.1 million by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Next-generation sequencing is supporting broader carrier panels, improved variant detection, scalable processing, and population-level genetic assessment. Polymerase chain reaction, expected to register a CAGR of 12.2% from 2026 to 2033, remains widely used for targeted detection of established mutations. Microarrays continue to support high-throughput analysis of known variants, while other technologies-including digital PCR, mass spectrometry-based genotyping, and biosensor platforms-are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.6%.

End-Use Outlook

By end use, the market is categorized into laboratories, hospitals, physician offices and clinics, and other end users. Laboratories accounted for the largest market share in 2025 and are projected to reach USD 356.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Centralized testing infrastructure, sequencing platforms, automation, bioinformatics capacity, quality assurance systems, and high-volume molecular diagnostic workflows reinforce the position of laboratories. Hospitals are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.1%, supported by the integration of carrier screening into prenatal care, reproductive medicine, maternal health, and clinical genetics. Physician offices and clinics are expected to record the highest CAGR of 12.8%, reflecting increased patient education, preconception testing, sample collection, and specialist referrals.

Medical Condition Outlook

The market covers cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, sickle cell disease, Tay-Sachs disease, Gaucher disease, and other inherited conditions. Cystic fibrosis leads this segment due to established testing protocols, strong clinical awareness, and its long-standing inclusion in European carrier screening programs.

Spinal muscular atrophy screening is gaining momentum as reproductive and newborn screening initiatives prioritize earlier genetic risk identification. Sickle cell disease remains significant due to migration trends and increased hemoglobinopathy screening among higher-risk populations. Expanded panels are also increasing the detection of thalassemias, hereditary deafness, rare metabolic disorders, and other inherited conditions.

Country Outlook

Germany dominated the Europe carrier screening market in 2025 and is expected to maintain its leadership through 2033. The German market is projected to reach USD 147.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%. Its position is supported by strong molecular diagnostic capacity, integration with reproductive healthcare, adoption of expanded panels, and rigorous genetic data protection standards.

The UK market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9%, supported by advanced genomic services, patient-focused counseling, and increasing preconception screening uptake. France is forecast to record a CAGR of 12.7%, driven by expanded panels, digital health platforms, ethical testing frameworks, and integration with reproductive care. Russia, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe are contributing through localized genetic panels, high-throughput sequencing, tele-genetic counseling, improving screening access, and personalized reproductive healthcare.

Key Companies Profiled



Natera, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Labcorp Holdings Inc., including select Invitae assets

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

Tempus AI, Inc. (Ambry Genetics)

OPKO Health, Inc. (BioReference and GenPath)

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Eurofins Scientific SE MedGenome Labs Ltd.

Europe Carrier Screening Market Segmentation

By Type



Expanded Targeted Disease

By Technology



DNA Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Microarrays Other Technology

By End Use



Laboratories

Hospitals

Physician Offices and Clinics Other End Users

By Medical Condition



Cystic Fibrosis

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Sickle Cell Disease

Tay-Sachs Disease

Gaucher Disease Other Medical Conditions

By Country



Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

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