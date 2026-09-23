Blueberry Strengthens MENA Presence With CMA Category 5 License And Dubai Office Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberry Financial Consultation, a global provider of online trading services, has announced a key milestone in its Middle East expansion strategy with the acquisition of a Category 5 License from the UAE Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Licence No. 20200000451, alongside the official opening of its new office in Dubai.

This development marks a strategic step in the company's commitment to operating within regulated frameworks while strengthening its presence in one of the region's leading financial hubs.

Expanding Within a Regulated Framework

The CMA Category 5 license enables Blueberry Financial Consultation to conduct regulated promotional activities within the UAE, reinforcing its alignment with local regulatory standards and governance requirements.

This milestone reflects the company's focus on transparency, compliance, and responsible engagement within the financial services sector.

By establishing a regulated presence, Blueberry Financial Consultation aims to enhance trust and accessibility for traders across the MENA region.

Dubai Office: A Hub for Regional Growth

The newly opened Dubai office will serve as the company's regional hub, supporting operations, partnerships, and client engagement across key markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Dubai's position as a global financial center provides a strong foundation for Blueberry Financial Consultation to collaborate with local stakeholders and deliver tailored services to a diverse trading community.

The office is expected to play a central role in:



Developing strategic relationships that support long-term business growth.

Supporting localized marketing and educational initiatives. Enhancing client support capabilities within the region.



Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the milestone, Giscard Abi El Hessen, Head of Category at Blueberry Financial Consultation, said:“Securing the CMA Category 5 license and establishing our presence in Dubai represents an important step in our long-term vision for the MENA region. We are committed to building a transparent and compliant operation that aligns with local regulations while supporting the evolving needs of traders. Dubai offers a dynamic environment for growth and innovation, and we look forward to contributing to the region's financial ecosystem.”

Commitment to Responsible Growth

Blueberry Financial Consultation continues to prioritize responsible expansion, with a focus on regulatory alignment, client education, and operational transparency.

The company's MENA strategy is centered on building long-term relationships with traders while maintaining high standards of compliance and governance.

Our Entities & Regulatory Framework

Blueberry Financial Consultation LLC and Blueberry Markets (Mauritius) Ltd are separate legal entities, each operating under its own regulatory framework and authorization. Blueberry Financial Consultation LLC is licensed and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) under Category 5 and is authorized to conduct Financial Consultation, Promotion and Introduction activities. As part of these activities, it may provide clients with information and support relating to financial markets and, where applicable, introduce eligible clients to Blueberry Markets (Mauritius) Ltd. Blueberry Markets (Mauritius) Ltd is separately regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, and any trading products or services provided by that entity are offered under its own regulatory authorization, terms, conditions and onboarding requirements. Blueberry Markets is also a partner of the Bonds Flying Roos Australia SailGP Team as part of its international brand and sponsorship activities. Each entity remains responsible for the activities conducted under its respective license, maintaining a clear distinction between the UAE consultation and introduction services and the products, services and international brand activities associated with the Mauritius entity.

Disclaimer

Trading in leveraged products such as foreign exchange and derivatives carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.

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