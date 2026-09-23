SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES Appoints Global Business Leader Robert Vrij To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES, a global technology company that helps enterprises turn fragmented operations into a unified, end-to-end view of their service experience through its Moneytoring® solution, announced the appointment of Robert Vrij to its Board of Directors, effective September 23, 2026.

“We are honored to have Robert join our Board,” said Jorge Zepeda-Godinez, Founder and CEO of SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES.“As we accelerate the growth of our Moneytoring Service and expand into new markets across the Americas and Rest of World, Robert's leadership experience scaling technology and services companies will play a critical role in our continued expansion. His guidance will strengthen our strategy as we enter our next phase of exponential growth.”

Robert Vrij is a global business leader with more than 30 years of experience driving growth across the IT, telecom, software, and professional services industries. He has served as CEO of both public and private companies, as well as Senior Vice President of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Managing Director of HPE Americas. He also spent five years at Alcatel-Lucent as Executive Vice President and Chief of Global Sales and Marketing, responsible for $15 billion in direct and indirect sales across 145 countries.

“I am honored to join SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES at such an exciting stage of growth. The company's vision, innovation, and commitment to helping enterprises achieve operational excellence through its AI-driven Moneytoring solution strongly resonate with me,” said Robert Vrij.“SOPRIS has established a strong track record of regional success, backed by a highly referenceable base of more than 275 active customers across diverse sectors-including government, financial services, retail, and heavy industries. What truly excites me is how easy we make transformation for companies: with extremely low barriers to entry and a rapid implementation process, organizations can experience measurable value almost immediately. I encourage businesses looking to optimize their operations to take action today-schedule a personalized presentation or request more information to try our service by visiting ."

About SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES

SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES enables global enterprises to transform fragmented operations into a unified, end-to-end view of their service experience. Through its Moneytoring® SaaS platform, SOPRIS aligns teams across systems and geographies for 275+ customers across The Americas, delivering high-performing, integrated services and enduring, measurable value. Additional information is available at .

For SOPRIS Technologies Communications

Silvia Garcia Diaz

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

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