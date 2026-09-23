Elyam Alum Announces New Pergola Design Collection for Autumn 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elyam Alum has announced the launch of its new, expanding the company's range of premium aluminum systems for residential, hospitality, retail, and commercial spaces. The new collection combines structural practicality with contemporary architectural design, offering customizable pergola solutions designed to complement a variety of outdoor environments.

Property owners, architects, and developers are placing greater emphasis on outdoor structures that offer defined spaces while maintaining visual continuity with the surrounding building. Against this backdrop, the Autumn 2026 collection is intended to address changing expectations around outdoor living and commercial exterior environments, where durability, usability, proportion, and appearance must increasingly work in harmony. Aluminum remains the material of choice for these applications due to its natural resistance to corrosion, low maintenance requirements, structural versatility, and suitability for precise architectural fabrication.

The Autumn 2026 collection reflects a broader movement toward the deliberate integration of pergolas into architectural planning. Rather than treating a pergola merely as a seasonal shading feature, Elyam Alum positions the new collection as a defined architectural framework capable of supporting diverse spatial requirements. Aluminum profiles can be customized to accommodate specific dimensions, layouts, roof concepts, and project-specific aesthetic considerations. Clean structural lines, carefully considered proportions, and compatibility with surrounding glass, stone, and landscaping elements allow the structures to complement modern façades without creating unnecessary visual weight.

Technology and precision manufacturing play a vital role in the evolution of these modern pergola systems. Elyam Alum approaches each project within the wider context of aluminum design, allowing technical requirements-such as exposure to weather, required coverage, drainage, and integration with existing structures-to be evaluated alongside visual objectives. The growing availability of precision fabrication methods makes it possible to develop aluminum structures with cleaner junctions, consistent finishes, and closer alignment with detailed architectural specifications.

Furthermore, the new collection addresses the industry's growing emphasis on longevity and responsible material selection. Modern project planning requires consideration of the full lifecycle of exterior systems. Aluminum retains functional value over extended periods and is highly recyclable, supporting environmentally responsible building practices. For Elyam Alum, the Autumn 2026 range forms part of a wider approach to sustainable systems designed for spaces where long-term practicality is essential.

Designed for versatility, the Autumn 2026 collection is fully customizable for a variety of environments. In residential settings, the pergolas create defined areas for outdoor dining and relaxation on terraces, patios, and pool areas. For commercial and hospitality projects, including restaurants, hotels, and retail environments, the larger structures successfully organize exterior seating, improve spatial definition, and create a consistent transition between indoor and outdoor environments.

The launch of the Autumn 2026 collection illustrates how the demand for customized architectural solutions is influencing the sector. Recognizing that many projects require close alignment between technical specifications, installation conditions, and client preferences, Elyam Alum frames its pergola collection within a consultation-led process. Each project undergoes a rigorous assessment to determine the most appropriate aluminum system and installation approach before manufacturing begins.

As outdoor living and mixed indoor-outdoor environments continue to receive greater attention, Elyam Alum is dedicated to helping buildings utilize exterior space more effectively through structural clarity, contemporary appearance, and practical use.

About Elyam Alum

Elyam Alum (Aluminium Works) is passionate about the design, manufacturing, and installation of high-quality aluminum solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial projects. With expertise covering pergolas, windows, doors, curtain walls, and custom architectural solutions, the company delivers durable, modern, and practical systems that combine functionality, aesthetics, and long-term value. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and skilled craftsmanship, Elyam Alum prioritizes premium materials and precision engineering to ensure every installation meets the highest standards of performance and design excellence.





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Elyam Alum Announces New Pergola Design Collection for Autumn 2026

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