Brixton Metals Enters Into Option Agreement To Acquire A 100% Interest In The Silver Focused Silvergruvan Project In Sweden
|Date
|Share Issuances ( * )
|Exploration Expenditures
|On or before the 1stanniversary of the Option effective date
|$150,000
|$300,000
|On or before the 2ndanniversary of the Option effective date
|$250,000
|$1,000,000
|On or before the 3rdanniversary of the Option effective date
|$500,000
|$2,000,000
|Any time following completion of the above Share issuances and exploration expenditures
|$600,000
|TOTAL
|$ 1,500,000
|$ 3,300,000
(*) Any common shares in the capital of the Company (the“ Shares”) issued pursuant to the Option Agreement shall have an issue price, as and when issued, equal to the 20-day volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on a recognized stock exchange in Canada on which the Shares are then listed, such price being based on the 20 trading days preceding the date the Company elects to issue such Shares; provided, however, that the issue price shall not be less than $0.50 being the 'Discounted Market Price' of Shares on the TSXV as of the date of this news release.
Upon Brixton exercising the Option, it shall grant a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty (the“ Royalty”) on the Silvergruvan Property in favour of McKnight, subject to a right at any time to reduce the Royalty to 1.0% by paying $1,500,000 or issuing Shares equal to $1,500,000, such Shares shall have an issue price, as and when issued, equal to the 20-day volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on a recognized stock exchange in Canada on which the Shares are then listed, such price being based on the 20 trading days preceding the date the Company elects to issue such Shares; provided, however, that the issue price shall not be less than $0.50 being the 'Discounted Market Price' of Shares on the TSXV as of the date of this news release.
All Share issuances and exploration expenditures are at the discretion of Brixton. Brixton may make up any shortfall in exploration expenditures for a period by making a cash payment to McKnight before the end of such period. Brixton may also accelerate the Option by making any Share issuances and exploration expenditures within a shorter period of time. Brixton shall act as operator during the Option period.
All Shares issued pursuant to the Option Agreement and Royalty will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. In addition, each tranche of Share issuance under the Option Agreement will be subject to a voluntary lock-up subject to a release schedule of 25% on issuance, 25% four months from the date of issuance, 25% eight months from the date of issuance and 25% twelve months from the date of issuance.
Reference Sources and Links
(1)
(1)
(2) Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Garpenberg 2025-12-31 (click link)
(3) History of Mines in Sweden (click link)
(4) Nils Sundius, Alexander Parwel and Benita Rajandi, Geological Survey of Sweden:“The Minerals of the Silver Mines of Hällefors”, 1966.
Qualified Person (QP)
Mr. Gary Thompson, P.Geo., is the Chairman and CEO and a senior geologist for the Company who is a 'Qualified Person' as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Thompson has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein. The QP conducted a site visit on August 25, 2026 and considers Silvergruvan a property of merit and recommends further exploration. Further, the QP has not completed sufficient work on the historical data to confirm the accuracy of the information provided, and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in a mineral resource.
About Brixton Metals Corporation
Brixton is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project, the Langis and Hudson Bay silver projects in Ontario, the Hog Heaven copper silver-gold project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., and the Atlin Goldfields project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at .
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO
...
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Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information are statements and information that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking information often addresses expected future business and financial performance, and often contains words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”, and“intend”; information and statements that an action or event“may”,“might”,“could”,“should”, or“will” be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All information other than information of historical fact included herein are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, information regarding the Company's business plans and strategies of operations, the Silvergruvan Property and potential for exploration; the Option and TSXV approval of the Option Agreement. By its nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that such information is provided and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking information.
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