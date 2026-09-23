Aventis Energy Announces Share Consolidation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a consolidation (the“”) of the common shares of the Company (“”) on a ten-to-one basis. The Company has 94,248,477 Common Shares outstanding and, if completed, the proposed Consolidation would reduce the issued and outstanding Common Shares to approximately 9,424,844 Common Shares.

The Company will issue a subsequent news release, following its filing of all necessary documentation with the Canadian Securities Exchange (“ CSE”) in respect of the proposed Consolidation, announcing the effective date of the proposed Consolidation, the new CUSIP and ISIN for the consolidated Common Shares and any other relevant details regarding the proposed Consolidation. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the proposed Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the next whole Common Share, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The Company's board of directors believes that the Consolidation will provide the Company with greater flexibility for the continued development of its business and the growth of the Company, including financing arrangements. There is no change of business associated or being effected with respect of the Consolidation. In addition, the Company will not be changing its name or stock symbol during the Consolidation.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 ( 0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m ) and TL-79-5 ( 0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m ) 2 . High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (with outcrop samples grab samples returning up to 8.10% U3O8) and SMDI showing 2052 ( 0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th ).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 3,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

...

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain“Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”, expect”,“target”,“plan”,“forecast”,“may”,“would”,“could”,“schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Aventis, future growth potential for Aventis and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium, copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Aventis' ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the proposed Consolidation, including the proposed consolidation ratio, the anticipated effective date of the Consolidation and the anticipated effect of the Consolidation on trading in the Common Shares. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of uranium, copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.