Entente Education Canada urges federal government to take steps to improve cash flow and tax fairness for seniors, caregiver support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Older Canadians want to age safely and affordably in their homes. To help them do so, Entente Education Canada has called on the federal government to enact three critical fiscal measures.

Rising costs and financial strains are making it harder for many seniors to age in place. Taking action can support their well-being and contribute to reducing pressures on long‐term care, hospitals and our health systems. In a pre‐budget submission, Entente urged the government to adopt policy changes that would meaningfully improve financial security for older adults and support the caregivers who often make aging in place possible.

Many lower‐income seniors rely heavily on Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement to cover essential expenses. When payments arrive only once a month, seniors can face cash‐flow gaps that force them to delay needed purchases or turn to credit. Entente recommends shifting OAS and GIS to biweekly payments, without changing annual benefit amounts. That would enable more predictable access to income. This low‐cost administrative change aligns with federal practices in Employment Insurance and with several international pension systems.Single seniors face higher effective tax burdens as they can't split pension income or benefit from dual access to non‐refundable credits. When a spouse passes away, their housing, utility and maintenance costs don't fall, yet their tax advantages do. Entente proposes a new non‐refundable Single Seniors' Tax Credit, to complement the existing Age Amount credit and offset this structural disadvantage. Targeted relief would help single seniors better manage fixed costs and stay in their homes longer.Unpaid caregivers are essential to helping older adults remain safely at home. Often, these caregivers have to reduce their own work hours or absorb significant out‐of‐pocket costs. Taxing caregiver benefits undermines the purpose of these supports and can unintentionally reduce eligibility for other income‐tested programs. Amending the Income Tax Act to exempt caregiver benefits from taxable income would ensure caregivers receive meaningful support.

“Aging in place is a matter of security and fairness, and these three practical proposals help to make it a more realistic option,” says Glenn O'Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, Entente Education Canada.“By reducing financial stress, supporting those who live alone and recognizing caregiving, we can build a more resilient and just society for Canadians as they age.”

Entente Education Canada welcomes the opportunity to discuss these proposals with the Minister of Finance and federal government officials ahead of the next budget.



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Entente Education Canada is a national social enterprise, providing non-profit group insurance designed primarily for people who work in or have retired from the education sector. With more than 88,000 members and 100,000 plan participants across Canada, Entente offers leading group health insurance, meaningful opportunities for community engagement, and advocacy focused on healthy aging and environmental stewardship. Entente is a dynamic, bilingual, member-engaged organization.

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Entente Education Canada urges federal government to take steps to improve cash flow and tax fairness for seniors, caregiver support Entente Education Canada urges federal government to take steps to improve cash flow and tax fairness for seniors, caregiver support

CONTACT: Natasha Mistry Entente Education Canada 647-521-6129...