Wave Life Sciences Initiates Phase 2A Combination Trial Of WVE-007 (Galnac-Sirna) With Tirzepatide For Obesity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WVE-007 induces fat loss without muscle loss, with clinical data supporting 1-2x per year dosing; preclinical data demonstrate Wave's INHBE GalNAc-siRNA in combination with GLP-1 doubled weight loss compared with GLP-1 alone

Maintenance clinical trial evaluating WVE-007's ability to curtail weight regain after incretin cessation on track to initiate 2H 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced the initiation of its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating WVE-007, an investigational GalNAc-siRNA, in combination with tirzepatide in adults living with obesity.

“This combination trial of WVE-007 with weekly tirzepatide marks an important milestone in our development plan to advance WVE-007 across three distinct obesity treatment settings: monotherapy, combination therapy, and as a post-incretin maintenance therapy to prevent weight recurrence,” said Christopher Wright, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Wave Life Sciences.“Our preclinical data, as well as emerging clinical data in the field, support the potential for enhanced fat loss and preservation of muscle with WVE-007 as compared to incretins alone. The consequence of muscle loss is particularly important since beyond strength, skeletal muscle also plays an important role in both metabolism and weight maintenance. In our clinical data to date, we have demonstrated a differentiated profile for WVE-007, with potential for best-in-class INHBE silencing, favorable safety and tolerability, and once- or twice-yearly dosing.”

The INLIGHTTM clinical program is evaluating WVE-007 as a monotherapy and in combination with tirzepatide as a treatment for obesity and other cardiometabolic indications, including MASH. The placebo-controlled (3:1) Phase 2a combination trial will evaluate 240 mg and 400 mg doses of WVE-007 in combination with weekly tirzepatide in individuals living with obesity (BMI 35-50 kg/m2) and type 2 diabetes. The INLIGHTTM clinical program also includes an ongoing Phase 2a monotherapy trial, which includes multiple assessments over a 12-month period, and these results will inform further development of WVE-007 in obesity, as well as MASH, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Wave also remains on track to initiate a clinical trial of WVE-007 as a maintenance therapy to preserve weight loss following discontinuation of incretin treatment in the second half of 2026.

Wave previously presented preclinical data at ObesityWeek® 2025 demonstrating that WVE-007 has potential for use synergistically with GLP-1s as well as to curtail weight regain after the cessation of treatment with GLP-1.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's PRISM® platform combines multiple RNA medicine modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities, including RNAi (SpiNA) and RNA editing (AIMers), provides Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's pipeline is focused on its obesity (WVE-007), alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (WVE-006) and PNPLA3 I148M liver disease (WVE-008) programs, and also includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Huntington's disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company's versatile RNA medicines platform. Driven by the calling to“Reimagine Possible,” Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives and plans, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts, including statements regarding the following, among others: the anticipated initiation, site activation, patient recruitment, patient enrollment, dosing, generation and reporting of data and/or completion of our INLIGHT clinical trial and the timing and announcement of such events; our expectations to initiate new clinical trials evaluating WVE-007 for post-incretin maintenance, and the expected results and timing thereof; the potential of WVE-007's mechanism (INHBE GalNAc-siRNA) as a meaningful and differentiated therapeutic approach for obesity as well as the potential to develop WVE-007 for other indications, including MASH, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease; the future performance and results of WVE-007 in the Phase 2a portions of our INLIGHT clinical trial, including our expectations that there will be even greater improvements in body composition in individuals with higher BMI, visceral fat and body fat at baseline; the potential benefits of our toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities, including RNAi (SpiNA) and RNA editing (AIMers), compared to others; the benefits of RNA medicines generally; and the potential for certain of our programs to be best-in-class. The words“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks, uncertainties and important factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Wave's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as amended, and in other filings Wave makes with the SEC from time to time. Wave undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

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