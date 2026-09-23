Royal Bahrain Concours Announces Continued Partnership With Euro Motors

BMW, Rolls-Royce, Land Rover, Ferrari and Maserati continue their valued support and participation.

BAHRAIN, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Euro Motors continues its partnership with the Royal Bahrain Concours as the Official Automotive Sponsor of the event for the second consecutive year of a three-year agreement. Returning to the Royal Golf Club on the 6th and 7th of November 2026, the Royal Bahrain Concours continues to strengthen its position as the GCC's premier Concours d'Elegance. As the event enters its second edition, it builds on the considerable success of its inaugural year, which welcomed an exceptional curation of 60 cars collectors alongside more than 200 members' cars from GCC's leading car clubs.

Euro Motors has established a longstanding presence in the Kingdom of Bahrain as a leading luxury automotive dealership since 1998, representing prestigious international marques and delivering high standards of service and customer experience. As part of the continued partnership, in collaboration with Thorough Events and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Euro Motors will provide VIP transportation through its flagship vehicle fleet and showcase selected luxury marques including Maserati, Range Rover, BMW, Mini, Ferrari, and Rolls-Royce throughout the event.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rashid Zayed Alzayani, Managing Director of Euro Motors, said:“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Royal Bahrain Concours for the second consecutive year. The success of last year's inaugural event demonstrated the strong interest and passion for automotive excellence in Bahrain. We look forward to building on that success and supporting another exceptional edition.”

For his part, Mr. James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, stated:“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Euro Motors for the Royal Bahrain Concours for 2026. The continued support of BMW, Rolls-Royce, Land Rover, Ferrari and Maserati reflect the exceptional caliber of automotive marques and partners that the Concours continues to bring together in the Kingdom of Bahrain. He also added:“Following the strong debut of our inaugural edition, our focus now turns to delivering an even more refined and elevated Concours this November at the Royal Golf Club.”

Mr. Amer AlKhan, Vice Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, said:“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Euro Motors which reflects the event's continued success. We look forward to welcoming our partners and automotive enthusiasts to the second edition, as we create another exceptional experience that celebrates our shared passion for the world of automobiles.”

This partnership reinforces Euro Motors' commitment to elevate Bahrain's automotive sector, and its continued support for events that celebrate automotive excellence and innovation, including platforms that contribute to Bahrain's growing presence on the international automotive stage.

The Royal Bahrain Concours has rapidly established itself as a significant addition to the international concours calendar, reinforcing Bahrain's reputation as a destination for world-class cultural, automotive and luxury events.

Further details regarding the 2026 programme, participating vehicles and ticket information will be announced in due course.



Ben Lewis

Influence Associates

+44 7594 663485

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Royal Bahrain Concours Announces Continued Partnership with Euro Motors News Provided By Influence associates September 23, 2026, 11:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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