SUMNERBAIRD SEAGLASS NAMES DENISE HARE MANAGING BROKER OF NEW HERTFORD OFFICE

Denise Hare, Managing Broker of SumnerBaird | SeaGlass' Hertford Office

SumnerBaird announces its co-brand with Sea Glass, combining trusted local expertise with expanded resources to better serve Eastern North Carolina.

Hertford office strengthens the firm's presence in Northeastern North Carolina under experienced local leadership.

HERTFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- umnerBaird | SeaGlass has named Denise Hare Managing Broker of its new Hertford office, expanding the firm's presence in Northeastern North Carolina and serving clients throughout the Albemarle region and Outer Banks.Hare brings 20 years of real estate experience and generational knowledge of the area to her expanded leadership role. Her understanding of the region's communities, relationships and history provides a strong local foundation for the firm's continued growth.“Opening an office is the easy part. Finding the right person to lead it is what matters,” said John Jesso, Managing Principal of SumnerBaird | SeaGlass.“Denise brings something you cannot manufacture or teach. She has generational knowledge of this region, established relationships throughout the community and a reputation built over years of doing business the right way. When we considered who should represent SumnerBaird | SeaGlass in Hertford and help us grow throughout the Albemarle, Denise was the natural choice.”As Managing Broker, Hare will oversee the Hertford office while continuing to advise buyers, sellers and property owners throughout the region. She will also recruit and support advisors as the firm grows its presence across Northeastern North Carolina.“I'm honored to take on the role of Managing Broker and especially excited that we are making this investment in Hertford,” Hare said.“This region is home. I know the communities, I know the waterways, and I know so many of the people who make this such a special place to live. Having an office here allows us to remain deeply local while giving our clients and advisors access to a much larger network of resources and relationships.”The Hertford office connects clients in Hertford, Edenton, Perquimans County, Chowan County and surrounding communities with the marketing, technology and referral resources available through SumnerBaird | SeaGlass and the broader SeaGlass network.The office is now open. For more information, visit sumnerbairdABOUT SUMNERBAIRD | SEAGLASSSumnerBaird | SeaGlass is a locally led real estate company serving Coastal North Carolina, with offices in Washington, Wilmington and Hertford. Affiliated with the SeaGlass Properties franchise network, the company combines local market expertise with a broader regional network of brokers, developers and real estate professionals.Learn more at sumnerbaird--

Sarah Humphrey

Sea Glass

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SUMNERBAIRD | SEAGLASS NAMES DENISE HARE MANAGING BROKER OF NEW HERTFORD OFFICE News Provided By Sea Glass September 23, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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