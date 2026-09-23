NATIONAL 'BLUE OUT' THIS THURSDAY, 9/24: CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO LIGHT UP BLUE TO PROTECT VULNERABLE FOSTER YOUTH

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Media script for 9/24 Blue Out

Youth advocates lead a nationwide movement, with 94 landmarks set to turn blue across 46 states during National Missing and Trafficked Foster Children Week

- Charissa Wagner, See Us Now Founder

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During National Missing and Trafficked Foster Children Awareness Week (Sept. 20–26), student-led nonprofit See Us Now is issuing an urgent nationwide call to action to coincide with National Blue Out Day this Thursday, Sept. 24.

The national campaign brings immediate focus to a severe crisis: more than 20,000 foster children go missing every year in the U.S., and 60% of minor sex trafficking survivors were exploited while in foster care. Extreme placement shortages frequently leave vulnerable youth staying in hotels, offices, and cars.

Founded by students after learning foster youth were being placed in temporary settings like offices and cars, See Us Now advocates for systemic child welfare reform. Its advocates have walked over 10 million miles in Washington, D.C. for foster children, earning the Presidential Volunteer Service Award medal twice.

THIS THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 - HOW AMERICA IS STEPPING UP:

.Landmarks Turning Blue: Major landmarks in cities spanning from Tampa, FL to San Francisco, CA will illuminate blue in national solidarity.

.On-Air & Media Support: News anchors, meteorologists, reporters, and media outlets nationwide are invited to wear blue on-air Thursday to shine a spotlight on missing foster youth.

.Community Action: Students, businesses, faith leaders, and families across the country are encouraged to wear blue, share awareness resources, and join the movement.

"Our nation's foster children are far too often unseen until it is tragically too late," said Charissa Wagner, See Us Now Founder. "The Blue Out campaign is an urgent call to action. We must make foster care a place of healing, not harm. Together, we can shine a light on the thousands of foster children who need our protection."

During Missing and Trafficked Foster Children Awareness Week (9/20–9/26), the campaign asks every American to make at least one meaningful commitment:

.Step up to foster or adopt.

.Step up to mentor or volunteer.

.Step up to donate or advocate.

.Step up to support a local foster family.

.Step up to wear blue on Thursday, September 24.

How to Participate on National Blue Out Day:

On Thursday, September 24, 2026, individuals, schools, businesses, and communities are urged to:

1 Blue to show solidarity with missing and trafficked foster

2 Awareness on social media using #BlueOut, #SeeUsNow, and

3 Action by becoming a foster parent, mentor, donor, or volunteer at seeusnowusa.

Because every child deserves to be seen. Every child deserves to be safe. Every child deserves a place to call home.

About See Us Now (SUN)

See Us Now is a student-led nonprofit dedicated to amplifying the voices of foster children and advocating for systemic change to protect vulnerable youth. By raising awareness, hosting national events, and building community partnerships, SUN works to ensure that foster children are no longer invisible but seen, supported, and safe. The organization continues to lead National Missing and Trafficked Foster Children Awareness Week and the annual Blue Out, uniting communities nationwide in support of vulnerable children.

For more information, visit

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NATIONAL 'BLUE OUT' THIS THURSDAY, 9/24: CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO LIGHT UP BLUE TO PROTECT VULNERABLE FOSTER YOUTH News Provided By Mallory & Associates September 23, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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