Cloudoffix Joins INSIGHT Connex As A Founding Partner

CloudOffix has joined INSIGHT ConneX as a Founding Partner, expanding its connections with business leaders and organizations across Maryland.

- Gokhan Erdogdu, Founder and CEO of CloudOffixCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CloudOffix today announced that it has joined INSIGHT ConneX as a Founding Partner. Through the partnership, CloudOffix will share its expertise in AI, connected operations, and bringing business data together with organizations across Maryland, helping them address practical challenges and find better ways to work.Many organizations want to make better use of AI, but customer and employee information and day-to-day work are often spread across separate systems. This fragmentation can lead employees to use AI tools outside the company's oversight. CloudOffix brings data and processes together, giving teams a clearer view of their work and a governed environment where AI can help save time and support better decisions.CloudOffix was built around a simple idea: technology should adapt to the way a business works, while giving organizations clear control over how AI is used. Its platform provides a shared foundation for people, data, and processes. Companies can start with the applications they need, connect the systems they already use, and shape new workflows around their own needs, with AI operating within the access and action boundaries they define.With the right business context, AI can help employees find information, decide what to do next, and automate routine work. Each organization sets the limits on what its AI assistants and agents can access and do, allowing teams to put AI to work in ways that fit their processes and policies.“Maryland is an important part of CloudOffix's community, and we're pleased to contribute more directly through INSIGHT ConneX,” said Gokhan Erdogdu, Founder and CEO of CloudOffix.“We look forward to sharing our experience in connecting operations and business data, and showing how AI can support real work within the boundaries each organization sets for itself.”“We built INSIGHT ConneX around the belief that business relationships become more valuable when people take the time to understand one another,” said Mike Tich, Founder of INSIGHT ConneX.“We welcome CloudOffix as a Founding Partner and look forward to the experience and perspective Gokhan, Gurkan, and their team will bring to conversations across our community.”As a Founding Partner, CloudOffix looks forward to taking part in conversations with fellow partners, understanding the challenges they face, and finding opportunities to create value together.About CloudOffixCloudOffix is an AI-native Business Operations Platform that connects business applications, data, and processes in one environment. Organizations can run their operations, integrate existing systems, build solutions for specific business and industry needs, and automate work with AI assistants and agents. This connected foundation gives AI the context to support work across functions as business needs evolve. Learn more at .About INSIGHT ConneXINSIGHT ConneX, Where Business is Personal, brings together people and organizations to build deeper, more meaningful relationships. Its network supports business development and growth for its partners.Media ContactsSinem Karabulut, Marketing Manager, CloudOffix |...Mike Tich, Founder & CEO, INSIGHT ConneX |...

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CloudOffix Joins INSIGHT ConneX as a Founding Partner News Provided By Cloudoffix September 23, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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