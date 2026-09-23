Tethermax Unveils Beginner's Guide With Five-Minute Crypto Lessons And User Rewards

New educational content covers crypto market fundamentals, spot and futures trading, and trading fee cashback, with eligible users able to earn up to 2 USDT

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TetherMax, a global crypto trading fee cashback platform, has unveiled a new Beginner's Guide featuring short-form educational content designed to help new users understand key cryptocurrency trading concepts newly released guide consists of three learning modules covering the differences between cryptocurrency and stock trading, spot and futures trading, and how trading fee cashback works through TetherMax.

Each module takes approximately five minutes to complete and includes a short quiz, allowing users to review the concepts covered in the lesson. Eligible users who complete designated educational content and quizzes can receive rewards of up to 2 USDT, subject to applicable campaign conditions.

Through the Beginner's Guide, TetherMax aims to provide new users with an accessible starting point for understanding commonly used crypto trading products, terminology and fee structures.

Three Short Lessons Introduce the Fundamentals of Crypto Trading

The new Beginner's Guide features three core modules: Crypto Trading and Stock Trading, Spot and Futures Trading, and Cashback Basics first module explains some of the structural differences between cryptocurrency markets and traditional stock markets. It covers the 24/7 nature of crypto markets, perpetual futures contracts without fixed expiration dates, and the volatility and risks associated with digital asset trading second module introduces the differences between spot and futures trading. It explains how spot trading involves purchasing and holding an underlying crypto asset, while futures trading involves derivatives whose value is linked to the price movements of an underlying asset lesson also covers concepts including leverage, liquidation risk and funding fees, providing users with basic information about how futures products operate and the risks involved when using them presenting these concepts in short-form lessons, the Beginner's Guide is designed to make terminology that may initially be unfamiliar to new crypto users easier to understand.

Five-Minute Lessons Combined With Quizzes and Rewards

Each Beginner's Guide module is designed to take approximately five minutes to complete the end of each lesson, users can take a short quiz to review what they have learned. Eligible participants who complete designated educational activities and quizzes can receive rewards of up to 2 USDT combination of short lessons, quizzes and rewards is intended to encourage users to spend time understanding key concepts before engaging with unfamiliar cryptocurrency trading products and services.“New users entering the crypto market are quickly introduced to concepts such as spot and futures trading, leverage, liquidation and funding fees,” said a TetherMax spokesperson.“With the Beginner's Guide, we want to explain these concepts in a format that is simple and easy to follow. Our goal is to help users build a better understanding of how crypto trading products and fee structures work before they make their own trading decisions.”TetherMax plans to continue adding educational content covering cryptocurrency trading and related market concepts.

Beginner's Guide Explains How Trading Fee Cashback Works

In addition to crypto market and trading fundamentals, the new guide includes a Cashback Basics module explaining the structure behind TetherMax's trading fee cashback service module explains how eligible trading activity on supported cryptocurrency exchanges can generate cashback through TetherMax, as well as how cashback rates and withdrawal conditions may differ depending on the exchange and account works with supported cryptocurrency exchanges through partnership and referral structures, returning a portion of eligible trading fee-related commissions to users as cashback on the exchange, account and applicable program conditions, selected TetherMax services provide cashback of up to 90% of eligible trading fees module is designed to give users a clearer understanding of how cashback is generated, calculated and accumulated before they use the service.

TetherMax Adds Education to Its Trading Fee Cashback Platform

TetherMax works with more than 16 global cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, Bitget, OKX and Gate integrations with supported exchanges, eligible trading activity is tracked and cashback is calculated according to the conditions applicable to each exchange and account generated through eligible activity is automatically accumulated in users' TetherMax accounts without requiring a separate cashback request after each trade. Users can request withdrawals of accumulated cashback according to applicable service conditions.

TetherMax has operated its trading fee cashback service for more than four years, with selected exchange partnerships and programs offering cashback of up to 90% of eligible trading fees launch of the Beginner's Guide adds an educational component to the platform, giving users access to short-form resources covering crypto market fundamentals, trading mechanics, associated risks and trading fee cashback.

About TetherMax

TetherMax is a global trading fee cashback platform that enables users to receive back a portion of trading fees generated through eligible trading activity on supported cryptocurrency exchanges more than four years of operating experience, TetherMax works with leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Bybit, Bitget, OKX, Gate and WOO X Pro. Through exchange integrations, the platform tracks eligible trading activity and calculates cashback based on the applicable conditions of each exchange and account cryptocurrency trading fee cashback, TetherMax is expanding its cashback model into the FX brokerage market as it continues to broaden its services for traders across global markets.

For more information about TetherMax and the Beginner's Guide, visit the official TetherMax website.



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TetherMax Unveils Beginner's Guide With Five-Minute Crypto Lessons and User Rewards News Provided By Nux News wire September 23, 2026, 11:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR



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