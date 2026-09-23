Scalo Ranked In 18 Categories Of Computerworld TOP 200 2026

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Scalo Executives (from the left): Grzegorz Witkowski, Anna Stanek, Jakub Stadnik

Scalo is #10 largest provider of IT staff augmentation services in Poland; company executives featured in an interview on changing client expectations in IT.

WROCLAW, POLAND, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scalo has been ranked in a total of 18 categories of the latest Computerworld TOP 200 report, published on September 22, 2026. The company is also one of the official partners of this year's edition.Computerworld TOP 200 is an annual report on the Polish ICT market based on verified company data. The 2026 edition covers 294 companies and presents their results for 2025, including financial performance, sales structure, market segments, client industries, and industry trends.RankingsScalo's key rankings are listed below.Market Position and Scale.Scalo is #10 on the list of Largest Providers of IT Staff Augmentation Services..The company placed #31 among IT Companies with the Largest Headcount..Scalo took #67 in the Largest Providers of IT Services ranking..Scalo is #138 among the Largest ICT Companies in Poland.Export, Profit, and Growth.Scalo ranked #24 among IT companies with the Highest Growth in Net Export Revenue..Scalo is #32 on the list of Largest Exporters of IT Solutions..The company placed #82 among IT Companies with the Highest Net Profit..Scalo took #86 in the ranking of IT Companies with the Highest Growth in IT Revenue.Client Industries.Scalo is #19 Largest Provider of IT Solutions and Services to the Media Industry..Scalo ranked #20 in Largest Providers of IT Solutions and Services to the Banking Industry..The company came in at #23 in the same category for the IT Industry..Scalo also placed #25 for providing IT Solutions and Services to Transport, Shipping & Logistics..Scalo is #27 among IT providers serving the Finance & Insurance Industry..The company ranked #34 for Large Firms and Corporations..Scalo took #40 place for the Energy Industry..Scalo placed #54 for IT Solutions and Services to the Industrial, Construction & Manufacturing Industry..The company is #59 in the Retail Industry ranking.Market ContextAccording to the report, total IT product and service revenue among ranked companies rose from PLN 115.24 billion in 2024 to PLN 124.97 billion in 2025, an increase of 8.4%. Among companies with comparable financial data, total net profit grew by 15.2%, while total revenue rose by 7.9%.68% of surveyed companies expect market conditions to improve, and nearly 70% expect the pace of digital transformation to continue to increase. Classic AI, machine learning, and generative AI together accounted for almost 60% of indications of the most important market trends. Cybersecurity specialists and AI experts were identified as the most difficult roles to recruit.Executive InterviewAs part of the report, Computerworld published an interview with Anna Stanek, Head of Growth Poland; Jakub Stadnik, Head of Delivery; and Grzegorz Witkowski, Head of Marketing at Scalo. The interview addresses how client expectations of technology partners are changing under the influence of AI, regulation, and cost pressure.Key points discussed include:.The shift in client requests from a specified number of engineers toward partners who understand the business problem and context.The growing overlap between team augmentation, consulting, and project-based delivery.The role of domain and regulatory knowledge, such as DORA and NIS2 in financial services.The use of AI in software delivery, including Scalo's AI Native Delivery offering, and the increasing importance of senior code reviewIn the interview, Jakub Stadnik identified the company's three priority growth areas as its AI offering, financial services, and renewable energy.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering future-ready solutions to help organizations achieve sustainable growth in the digital era. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in custom software development, data management, AI consulting & outsourcing, and team augmentation. For more information, visit .

Natalia Gronowska

Scalo

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Scalo Ranked in 18 Categories of Computerworld TOP 200 2026 News Provided By Scalo September 23, 2026, 11:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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