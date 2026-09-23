Sayscroll Launches Voice-Activated AI Teleprompter To Eliminate Manual Scrolling For Video Creators

Sayscroll Teleprompter that scrolls as you speak

The rise of video has created a new kind of communication skill: presenting naturally on camera. Sayscroll lets the script follow you-not the other way around.

- Nick Damofli, founder of SayscrollATHENS, GREECE, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boothic SMPC today announced the launch of Sayscroll, a browser-based AI teleprompter engineered to automatically align script movement with a speaker's natural voice cadence.Unlike traditional software that scrolls at a predetermined, rigid speed, Sayscroll utilizes real-time speech recognition technology to trace spoken words and advance text accordingly. The system automatically pauses when a speaker hesitates, reverses layout location if a sentence is repeated, and maintains the speaker's position if they deviate from the written script.As artificial intelligence continues to accelerate the generation of automated video scripts and synthetic presenters, Sayscroll focuses on a different utility: leveraging technology to assist human speakers in communicating more authentically in front of a camera."Reading a script while trying to look natural on camera is surprisingly difficult," said Nick Damofli, founder of Sayscroll. "We're not trying to make people sound like AI. The goal is to make it easier for people to sound like themselves."Addressing the Demands of Modern Video PresentationDigital video production has rapidly transformed into a necessary corporate and creative skill. Corporate founders frequently document product demonstrations, sales professionals utilize personalized video messaging, educators compile remote lectures, and independent creators publish multimedia content daily.Many of these professionals operate without formal broadcast training. Furthermore, traditional newsroom teleprompter equipment historically relied on dedicated operators, foot pedals, or remotes to manually adjust text speeds. In the absence of an operator, solitary presenters are often forced to adapt to fixed scrolling speeds."People assume teleprompters are for professional presenters," Damofli added. "We built Sayscroll for everyone, professionals included. A prompter that keeps up with you is useful whether it is your first video or your thousandth."Technical Specifications and Security InfrastructureSayscroll employs cross-platform speech recognition engines capable of identifying more than 60 distinct languages. The software dynamically detects active spoken dialects, even when a single script transitions across multiple languages mid-presentation.Engineered specifically for independent production spaces, the application consolidates voice tracking, teleprompter display, and video recording interfaces directly into a single browser tab. This configuration eliminates the need for software installations or external hardware peripherals. To ensure user privacy, all captured video recordings are processed and stored locally on the user's physical hardware device rather than being uploaded to external corporate servers.Pricing and Global AvailabilitySayscroll is globally accessible across modern web browsing applications via sayscroll. A complimentary tier provides access to the primary voice-following mechanism for short scripts, while premium subscription options are available to remove limits on script length and expanded usage capacities.About SayscrollSayscroll is a web-based AI teleprompter solution that follows a speaker's voice in real time to facilitate natural presentations without manual scroll adjustments. Supporting more than 60 languages, the system incorporates integrated video recording features and operates completely installation-free. Sayscroll is developed and maintained by BOOTHIC SMPC, headquartered in Athens, Greece.Media ContactName: Nick DamofliCompany: Boothic SMPCEmail:...Media Kit: sayscroll

Nick Damofli

BOOTHIC SMPC

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Sayscroll Teleprompter that follows your voice

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Sayscroll Launches Voice-Activated AI Teleprompter to Eliminate Manual Scrolling for Video Creators News Provided By BOOTHIC SMPC September 23, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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