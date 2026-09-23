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Zelenskyy, Von Der Leyen Discuss Ukraine Financial Stability
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held talks in New York on Tuesday on measures to maintain Ukraine's financial stability through the coming years.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly and also covered the European Union's sanctions policy toward Russia, according to reports.
Zelenskyy said the discussions focused on securing Ukraine's finances during the current year and the next, while expressing appreciation for the EU's decision to provide a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan.
"We discussed in detail with Ursula von der Leyen how to ensure the financial stability of our country this year and next. We are grateful for the decision on the EU 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan, and Ukraine fulfills its obligations to close the budget deficit as much as possible," he said.
The Ukrainian president added that the two sides had agreed to have their teams examine additional options for providing financial assistance to Kyiv.
Sanctions against Russia were also discussed, with Zelenskyy criticizing indications that restrictions on certain Russian businessmen could be eased.
He described such signals as "suicidal and counterproductive."
Von der Leyen said the EU was also continuing to support Ukraine's defense capabilities, including through a new anti-ballistic initiative designed to increase production capacity rapidly.
"Our new EU-Ukraine anti-ballistic programme can help rapidly scale up production. More defence support is coming ... We have €37 billion still available in this calendar year," she wrote on X.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly and also covered the European Union's sanctions policy toward Russia, according to reports.
Zelenskyy said the discussions focused on securing Ukraine's finances during the current year and the next, while expressing appreciation for the EU's decision to provide a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan.
"We discussed in detail with Ursula von der Leyen how to ensure the financial stability of our country this year and next. We are grateful for the decision on the EU 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan, and Ukraine fulfills its obligations to close the budget deficit as much as possible," he said.
The Ukrainian president added that the two sides had agreed to have their teams examine additional options for providing financial assistance to Kyiv.
Sanctions against Russia were also discussed, with Zelenskyy criticizing indications that restrictions on certain Russian businessmen could be eased.
He described such signals as "suicidal and counterproductive."
Von der Leyen said the EU was also continuing to support Ukraine's defense capabilities, including through a new anti-ballistic initiative designed to increase production capacity rapidly.
"Our new EU-Ukraine anti-ballistic programme can help rapidly scale up production. More defence support is coming ... We have €37 billion still available in this calendar year," she wrote on X.
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