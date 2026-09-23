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Explainer: What's Behind PM Narendra Modi's Chintan Shivir?
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the second quarter of the fiscal year draws to a close, the government is looking to sustain economic momentum and accelerate implementation of its development agenda. In this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a two-day Chintan Shivir, or brainstorming session, with Union Cabinet ministers on Wednesday and Thursday at Seva Tirath in New Delhi. Mint explains the importance of this meeting as the government seeks to take stock of work undertaken so far, identify areas requiring greater policy attention and set priorities for the remaining term.
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