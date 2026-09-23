Action Taken Against Social Media Handles In Jamui Case: Bihar Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 23 (IANS) JDU national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan has said that the Bihar government has taken action against social media sites on which Jamui's molestation victim's video was circulated.

He added that action is being taken against 120 social media accounts that revealed the victim's identity.

Ranjan was speaking to IANS in relation to the recent statement by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Jamui's molestation case, where the latter said that“a criminal has no caste.”

Ranjan explained that if one examines the Chief Minister's claim through data, it is clear that arrests in criminal cases have nothing to do with caste or religion.“If you have committed a crime, the police will not spare you,” he said.

He added that through the Jamui incident, Bihar has sent a strong message that such actions will not be spared.

“Action is also being taken against the social media sites on which the video was circulated. Action has been taken against 120 social media accounts,” he said.

Ranjan further stated that those who made the video, those who circulated it, those who displayed it on their platforms, and those who misbehaved with the minor girl are all being investigated thoroughly.

“Five of the accused have been arrested; the other two will be arrested soon. The state police have shown that criminals are going to face very tough times,” he concluded.

BJP chief spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo also reacted to the matter, saying:“How could one judge a criminal by their caste? I have never heard that criminals, rapists have a certain caste.” Commending the Bihar Police, he said the authorities took immediate and strict action against the culprits, made arrests, and two personnel were injured in the encounter. All of the accused were arrested, including minors.

Expressing that what happened to the girl was shameful and heartbreaking, Shahdeo said the National Commission for Women also took cognisance. A team from the commission is reaching the incident site. The Chief Minister has also announced that all the accused will be punished through a fast-track court. He criticised RJD, saying the party was looking for caste in this matter and had brought shame to the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt said that encounters were done after the molestation had already happened.“Encounters are done after the murder happens. Encounters are done after the crimes are committed. Who saves these criminals before the crimes are committed?” he asked.

He added that when the media pressures and everything comes out in public, the accused are easily found, evidence is found, and the encounter is done.

“What happens in the remaining 365 days?” he asked.

Continuing, Dutt said that if crime is given importance throughout the year, if there is no communal divide, and if strong actions are taken against all criminals, then there will be change.

“If vigilance is maintained before the crime happens, then no one will dare to commit such a heinous crime,” he said.