'Not Because They Lack Intelligence': Prez Murmu On Women's Lower Workforce Participation

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Sep 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday highlighted the increasing participation of women in higher education, noting that girls outnumbered boys among degree recipients at the 75th convocation of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, while calling for greater recognition of women's contribution to the country both within and outside the formal workforce.

Addressing the convocation, Murmu said she was pleased to see that the number of daughters among students receiving degrees was higher and that women also outnumbered men among students studying at the university.

“This is the changing picture of India, which is visible in most higher educational institutions across the country,” she said.

Murmu said the increasing participation of women in different fields was an indication that India was moving towards inclusive development.

She, however, pointed to the difference between women's participation in higher education and their representation in the workforce, saying it was important to recognise the contribution of women who may not have taken up formal employment.

“It is not because they are not intelligent. It is not because they cannot work for the country. They are working for the country, in building the next generation,” Murmu said.

She said women who stayed at home to educate their children and prepare them for the future were also contributing to the country.

“Staying at home, educating their children and preparing them for their future - this is also work for the country,” she said, adding that she wanted to thank women“whether you are visible in the workforce or not”.

Murmu said women were earning degrees and gold medals in large numbers, even as their representation in professions such as teaching and medicine was not always reflected in the same proportion.

“Sometimes people say, 'Daughters come first class, they have so many degrees, so many gold medals, but they are not in the workforce. They do not become professors, they do not become doctors.' It is not that they cannot do it,” she said.

The President said women who remained engaged in“building the country and shaping the country's future” deserved appreciation.

The convocation also saw degrees and diplomas being awarded across the university's faculties.

A total of 229 Doctor of Philosophy, 2,857 Masters, 8,863 Bachelors and 657 Post Graduate Diploma candidates were declared qualified for their respective degrees and diplomas.

Murmu also congratulated the gold medallists, saying those who received gold medals deserved“very special congratulations”.

She also congratulated parents and guardians of the graduating students, acknowledging their sacrifices and encouragement, and thanked university teachers for guiding students in acquiring knowledge.

Murmu said the role of universities and young people would be important in achieving the goal of building a developed India by 2047, including an India where women have the opportunity to realise their full potential.

“Today, 65 per cent of the country's population is young,” she said, adding that she expected the efforts and enterprise of young people to take the country forward.