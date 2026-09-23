MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) India's GCCs likely to become agentic transformation engines by 2030, a report said on Wednesday, adding that said that GCCs poised to lead by 2030 will be ones that built the foundations to scale AI into measurable enterprise outcomes rather than those running the most AI pilots.

The report from Dell Technologies and Zinnov said that 70 per cent of GCC leaders have a defined AI roadmap or charter, and Indian GCCs account for approximately 28 per cent of global GCC AI talent, with over 1,200 centres having built AI and machine learning capabilities.

"As they take on greater strategic ownership, robust foundations across data, infrastructure, and governance will become the bedrock of enterprise innovation. The GCCs that build these capabilities now will define how their organizations harness AI globally," said Manish Gupta, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.

India hosts over 2,100 GCCs employing 2.36 million people and generating $98.4 billion in revenue in FY26.

Nearly 64 per cent of GCC leaders hold dual global mandates, running the India centre while owning a global function.

"For the last two decades, the conversation was largely about scale, talent, and capability. The next decade will be about ownership. As AI and agentic systems become embedded into enterprise workflows, GCCs will increasingly be expected to own products, platforms, markets, and measurable business outcomes,” said Sidhant Rastogi, President, Zinnov.

Rastogi said that GCCs that build the right data, technology, governance, and talent foundations now will move from being capability centers to becoming true transformation engines for the enterprise

Significantly, 66 per cent of GCC leaders already rank top-line business impact as a high priority for their enterprise AI strategy, signalling that the conversation has moved well beyond cost and delivery.

“Agentic workflows can consume between 10,000 and 5 lakh tokens per workflow, compared with 1,000 to 2,000 for a standard chat interaction. GCC leaders who do not make workload-level infrastructure decisions early often find themselves managing a budget problem rather than a business outcome,” the report noted.

With 55 per cent of routine GCC work already exposed to AI-driven automation and 60 per cent of the workforce requiring reskilling by 2030, the imperative is not incremental AI training but a fundamental reinvention of work itself.